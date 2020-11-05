Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,071 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,676 in the last 365 days.

Talend to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 18, 2020

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, announced today it will host a virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Members of Talend’s extended management team will present and discuss the company’s vision, go-to-market strategy, market opportunities, and financial outlook.

Talend Virtual Investor Day:

  • When: Wednesday, November 18, 2020
  • Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time
  • Please register in advance to attend the virtual event by clicking here.

The event will be live streamed and a replay will be available on the Talend’s Investor Relations website: investor.talend.com.

About Talend
Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that brings together all the data integration and governance capabilities, to simplify every aspect of working with data. Talend delivers complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all. This unified approach to data has made it possible to create the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first innovation that instantly assesses the reliability of any data set to bring clarity and confidence to every decision.

Over 4,750 organizations across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on trusted data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

Investor Contact:
Damaari Drumright
650-667-5160
ddrumright@talend.com

The Blueshirt Group for Talend
Lisa Laukkanen or Lauren Sloane, 415-217-2632
ir@talend.com

Media Contact:
Chris Taylor, 408-674-1238
Vice President, Corporate Marketing
ctaylor@talend.com

Source: Talend S.A.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Talend to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 18, 2020

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.