Talend to Host Virtual Investor Day on November 18, 2020

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talend (NASDAQ:TLND), a global leader in data integration and data integrity, announced today it will host a virtual Investor Day on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Members of Talend's extended management team will present and discuss the company's vision, go-to-market strategy, market opportunities, and financial outlook.



Talend Virtual Investor Day:

When: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 12:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Please register in advance to attend the virtual event by clicking here.



The event will be live streamed and a replay will be available on the Talend’s Investor Relations website: investor.talend.com.

About Talend

Talend (NASDAQ: TLND), a leader in data integration and data integrity, is changing the way the world makes decisions.

Talend Data Fabric is the only platform that brings together all the data integration and governance capabilities, to simplify every aspect of working with data. Talend delivers complete, clean, and uncompromised data in real-time to all. This unified approach to data has made it possible to create the Talend Trust Score™, an industry-first innovation that instantly assesses the reliability of any data set to bring clarity and confidence to every decision.

Over 4,750 organizations across the globe have chosen Talend to run their businesses on trusted data. Talend is recognized as a leader in its field by leading analyst firms and industry media.

For more information, please visit www.talend.com and follow us on Twitter: @Talend.

Investor Contact:

Damaari Drumright

650-667-5160

ddrumright@talend.com

The Blueshirt Group for Talend

Lisa Laukkanen or Lauren Sloane, 415-217-2632

ir@talend.com

Media Contact:

Chris Taylor, 408-674-1238

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

ctaylor@talend.com

