Seth Ross Joins Ceridian as GM, Dayforce Wallet and Consumer Services

Dayforce Wallet is an industry-first solution that enables employees to access earned wages on-demand, with no direct fees to employers or employees, by loading earned pay onto their Dayforce Card. It was recently recognized as a “Top HR Product” by Human Resource Executive.

Ross, who has deep experience creating embedded financial services products serving both the banked and underbanked communities, will lead the Dayforce Wallet and Consumer Services team, with the mission to expand wallet and financial wellness features, and scale the offering globally.

He comes to Ceridian from Green Dot Corporation, where he led the company’s banking-as-a-service business. Prior to that, he held executive roles at American Express, and was a strategy consultant for nearly a decade.

“Seth is a seasoned payments and strategy executive, who has successfully driven innovative fintech solutions for a wide range of enterprise companies,” said Leagh Turner, President and Chief Operating Officer, Ceridian. “His expertise will be invaluable as we scale Dayforce Wallet, which is disrupting the traditional payday, and as we extend the Wallet platform to enter new business-to-consumer markets around the world.”

“I share the Ceridian team’s passion for developing solutions that make people’s work lives and financial lives better on a global scale,” said Ross. “I am thrilled to join this thriving, ambitious company. With 80 percent of people in America living paycheck to paycheck, we have a tremendous opportunity to remove the friction of traditional pay periods for millions of consumers.”

Ross has an MBA from Harvard Business School and an undergraduate business degree from the Ivey Business School at Western University.



