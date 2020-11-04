Update of New York State's Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
"The surge in cases around the country and the globe is a stark reminder that this pandemic is far from over, and while we are doing a good job keeping our positivity rate comparatively low, the numbers in Western New York are a caution flag," Governor Cuomo said. "We're staying on top of this situation by continuing our aggressive micro-cluster strategy, expanding testing capacity and enforcing compliance of the public health law. But New Yorkers must continue to practice the basic daily behaviors that make such a difference in our ability to slow the spread. Be vigilant, wear a mask, stay socially distanced and wash your hands. We can beat this virus but only if we work together and stay New York Tough."
The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 2.69 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.42 percent. Within the focus areas, 18,581 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 499 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 114,953 test results were reported, yielding 1,627 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:
|
FOCUS ZONE
|
10/4- 10/10 % Positive
|
10/11- 10/17 % Positive
|
10/18- 10/24 % Positive
|
10/25- 10/31 % Positive
|
Current 7-day rolling average
|
Day Prior (11/2) % Positive
|
Yesterday (11/3) % Positive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive
|
5.86%
|
5.29%
|
4.44%
|
4.14%
|
3.45%
|
2.47%
|
2.19%
|
|
|
Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
1.36%
|
1.93%
|
2.38%
|
2.68%
|
2.55%
|
2.09%
|
2.62%
|
|
|
Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.27%
|
2.03%
|
2.40%
|
2.68%
|
2.61%
|
2.38%
|
2.53%
|
|
|
Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
2.71%
|
2.70%
|
2.00%
|
2.16%
|
2.26%
|
2.08%
|
2.84%
|
|
|
Rockland red-zone focus area % positive
|
9.77%
|
4.54%
|
3.65%
|
4.33%
|
3.63%
|
2.48%
|
3.43%
|
|
|
Orange orange-zone focus area % positive
|
12.41%
|
4.62%
|
2.64%
|
2.57%
|
2.57%
|
2.09%
|
0.88%
|
|
|
Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
3.63%
|
4.05%
|
6.39%
|
4.25%
|
4.23%
|
4.35%
|
5.68%
|
|
|
Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive
|
7.82%
|
7.52%
|
4.42%
|
4.50%
|
4.96%
|
6.60%
|
2.86%
|
|
|
Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive
|
6.49%
|
7.12%
|
8.36%
|
6.10%
|
5.34%
|
9.44%
|
4.51%
|
|
|
All focus area statewide % positive
|
3.18%
|
3.00%
|
3.27%
|
3.23%
|
2.97%
|
2.63%
|
2.69%
|
|
|
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included
|
1.18%
|
1.16%
|
1.31%
|
1.54%
|
1.58%
|
1.81%
|
1.59%
|
|
|
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included
|
1.01%
|
1.06%
|
1.06%
|
1.34%
|
1.40%
|
1.71%
|
1.42%
|
|
Today's data is summarized briefly below:
- Patient Hospitalization - 1,253 (+26)
- Patients Newly Admitted - 180
- Hospital Counties - 47
- Number ICU - 284 (+16)
- Number ICU with Intubation - 129 (+9)
- Total Discharges - 80,109 (+119)
- Deaths - 14
- Total Deaths - 25,868
Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
REGION
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
Capital Region
|
1.5%
|
1.2%
|
1.2%
|
Central New York
|
2.2%
|
2.5%
|
2.7%
|
Finger Lakes
|
2.5%
|
2.3%
|
2.9%
|
Long Island
|
1.4%
|
1.8%
|
1.1%
|
Mid-Hudson
|
2.6%
|
2.4%
|
2.5%
|
Mohawk Valley
|
1.7%
|
1.6%
|
0.6%
|
New York City
|
1.5%
|
1.5%
|
1.3%
|
North Country
|
2.4%
|
1.7%
|
1.9%
|
Southern Tier
|
1.0%
|
1.2%
|
1.1%
|
Western New York
|
2.1%
|
3.0%
|
3.4%
Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|
BOROUGH
|
SUNDAY
|
MONDAY
|
TUESDAY
|
Bronx
|
1.5%
|
2.2%
|
1.4%
|
Brooklyn
|
1.8%
|
1.4%
|
1.6%
|
Manhattan
|
0.9%
|
1.1%
|
0.9%
|
Queens
|
1.8%
|
1.5%
|
1.2%
|
Staten Island
|
2.5%
|
2.4%
|
2.1%
Of the 515,815 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|
County
|
Total Positive
|
New Positive
|
Albany
|
3,845
|
43
|
Allegany
|
379
|
5
|
Broome
|
3,835
|
46
|
Cattaraugus
|
568
|
6
|
Cayuga
|
474
|
9
|
Chautauqua
|
1,051
|
11
|
Chemung
|
1,948
|
25
|
Chenango
|
432
|
2
|
Clinton
|
282
|
3
|
Columbia
|
763
|
18
|
Cortland
|
604
|
6
|
Delaware
|
205
|
8
|
Dutchess
|
5,642
|
30
|
Erie
|
13,908
|
160
|
Essex
|
210
|
3
|
Franklin
|
96
|
0
|
Fulton
|
369
|
1
|
Genesee
|
428
|
8
|
Greene
|
523
|
5
|
Hamilton
|
19
|
0
|
Herkimer
|
418
|
4
|
Jefferson
|
241
|
4
|
Lewis
|
165
|
10
|
Livingston
|
368
|
9
|
Madison
|
609
|
8
|
Monroe
|
8,025
|
102
|
Montgomery
|
283
|
2
|
Nassau
|
50,702
|
100
|
Niagara
|
2,191
|
25
|
NYC
|
266,393
|
795
|
Oneida
|
2,917
|
21
|
Onondaga
|
6,001
|
120
|
Ontario
|
745
|
9
|
Orange
|
14,055
|
57
|
Orleans
|
421
|
3
|
Oswego
|
678
|
9
|
Otsego
|
433
|
11
|
Putnam
|
1,883
|
9
|
Rensselaer
|
1,142
|
7
|
Rockland
|
18,581
|
115
|
Saratoga
|
1,458
|
10
|
Schenectady
|
1,650
|
6
|
Schoharie
|
117
|
1
|
Schuyler
|
164
|
5
|
Seneca
|
155
|
1
|
St. Lawrence
|
442
|
6
|
Steuben
|
1,145
|
14
|
Suffolk
|
49,854
|
74
|
Sullivan
|
1,852
|
15
|
Tioga
|
750
|
18
|
Tompkins
|
664
|
4
|
Ulster
|
2,575
|
7
|
Warren
|
471
|
1
|
Washington
|
358
|
2
|
Wayne
|
602
|
14
|
Westchester
|
41,360
|
134
|
Wyoming
|
219
|
3
|
Yates
|
147
|
2
Yesterday, 14 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,868. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
Deaths by County of Residence
|
County
|
New Deaths
|
Allegany
|
1
|
Columbia
|
1
|
Erie
|
1
|
Kings
|
4
|
Nassau
|
2
|
Niagara
|
1
|
Orange
|
1
|
Tioga
|
2
|
Ulster
|
1