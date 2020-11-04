Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update of New York State's Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

 

"The surge in cases around the country and the globe is a stark reminder that this pandemic is far from over, and while we are doing a good job keeping our positivity rate comparatively low, the numbers in Western New York are a caution flag," Governor Cuomo said. "We're staying on top of this situation by continuing our aggressive micro-cluster strategy, expanding testing capacity and enforcing compliance of the public health law. But New Yorkers must continue to practice the basic daily behaviors that make such a difference in our ability to slow the spread. Be vigilant, wear a mask, stay socially distanced and wash your hands. We can beat this virus but only if we work together and stay New York Tough."

 

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 2.69 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.42 percent. Within the focus areas, 18,581 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 499 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 114,953 test results were reported, yielding 1,627 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

 

FOCUS ZONE

10/4- 10/10 % Positive

10/11- 10/17 % Positive

10/18- 10/24 % Positive

10/25- 10/31 % Positive

Current 7-day rolling average

Day Prior (11/2) % Positive

Yesterday (11/3) % Positive

 

 

 

 

 

 

Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive

5.86%

5.29%

4.44%

4.14%

3.45%

2.47%

2.19%

 

 

Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive

1.36%

1.93%

2.38%

2.68%

2.55%

2.09%

2.62%

 

 

Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.27%

2.03%

2.40%

2.68%

2.61%

2.38%

2.53%

 

 

Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive

2.71%

2.70%

2.00%

2.16%

2.26%

2.08%

2.84%

 

 

Rockland red-zone focus area % positive

9.77%

4.54%

3.65%

4.33%

3.63%

2.48%

3.43%

 

 

Orange orange-zone focus area % positive

12.41%

4.62%

2.64%

2.57%

2.57%

2.09%

0.88%

 

 

Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive

3.63%

4.05%

6.39%

4.25%

4.23%

4.35%

5.68%

 

 

Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive

7.82%

7.52%

4.42%

4.50%

4.96%

6.60%

2.86%

 

 

Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive

6.49%

7.12%

8.36%

6.10%

5.34%

9.44%

4.51%

 

 

All focus area statewide % positive

3.18%

3.00%

3.27%

3.23%

2.97%

2.63%

2.69%

 

 

Statewide % positive with all focus areas included

1.18%

1.16%

1.31%

1.54%

1.58%

1.81%

1.59%

 

 

Statewide % positive without all focus areas included

1.01%

1.06%

1.06%

1.34%

1.40%

1.71%

1.42%

 

 

 

 

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

 

  • Patient Hospitalization - 1,253 (+26)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 180
  • Hospital Counties - 47
  • Number ICU - 284 (+16)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 129 (+9)
  • Total Discharges - 80,109 (+119)
  • Deaths - 14
  • Total Deaths - 25,868

 

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

SUNDAY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

Capital Region

1.5%

1.2%

1.2%

Central New York

2.2%

2.5%

2.7%

Finger Lakes

2.5%

2.3%

2.9%

Long Island

1.4%

1.8%

1.1%

Mid-Hudson

2.6%

2.4%

2.5%

Mohawk Valley

1.7%

1.6%

0.6%

New York City

1.5%

1.5%

1.3%

North Country

2.4%

1.7%

1.9%

Southern Tier

1.0%

1.2%

1.1%

Western New York

2.1%

3.0%

3.4%

 

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

BOROUGH

SUNDAY

MONDAY

TUESDAY

Bronx

1.5%

2.2%

1.4%

Brooklyn

1.8%

1.4%

1.6%

Manhattan

0.9%

1.1%

0.9%

Queens

1.8%

1.5%

1.2%

Staten Island

2.5%

2.4%

2.1%

 

Of the 515,815 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

3,845

43

Allegany

379

5

Broome

3,835

46

Cattaraugus

568

6

Cayuga

474

9

Chautauqua

1,051

11

Chemung

1,948

25

Chenango

432

2

Clinton

282

3

Columbia

763

18

Cortland

604

6

Delaware

205

8

Dutchess

5,642

30

Erie

13,908

160

Essex

210

3

Franklin

96

0

Fulton

369

1

Genesee

428

8

Greene

523

5

Hamilton

19

0

Herkimer

418

4

Jefferson

241

4

Lewis

165

10

Livingston

368

9

Madison

609

8

Monroe

8,025

102

Montgomery

283

2

Nassau

50,702

100

Niagara

2,191

25

NYC

266,393

795

Oneida

2,917

21

Onondaga

6,001

120

Ontario

745

9

Orange

14,055

57

Orleans

421

3

Oswego

678

9

Otsego

433

11

Putnam

1,883

9

Rensselaer

1,142

7

Rockland

18,581

115

Saratoga

1,458

10

Schenectady

1,650

6

Schoharie

117

1

Schuyler

164

5

Seneca

155

1

St. Lawrence

442

6

Steuben

1,145

14

Suffolk

49,854

74

Sullivan

1,852

15

Tioga

750

18

Tompkins

664

4

Ulster

2,575

7

Warren

471

1

Washington

358

2

Wayne

602

14

Westchester

41,360

134

Wyoming

219

3

Yates

147

2

 

Yesterday, 14 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,868. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Allegany

1

Columbia

1

Erie

1

Kings

4

Nassau

2

Niagara

1

Orange

1

Tioga

2

Ulster

1

