Update of New York State's Progress During COVID-19 Pandemic

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"The surge in cases around the country and the globe is a stark reminder that this pandemic is far from over, and while we are doing a good job keeping our positivity rate comparatively low, the numbers in Western New York are a caution flag," Governor Cuomo said. "We're staying on top of this situation by continuing our aggressive micro-cluster strategy, expanding testing capacity and enforcing compliance of the public health law. But New Yorkers must continue to practice the basic daily behaviors that make such a difference in our ability to slow the spread. Be vigilant, wear a mask, stay socially distanced and wash your hands. We can beat this virus but only if we work together and stay New York Tough."

The Governor noted that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state's Micro-Cluster strategy is 2.69 percent, and outside the focus zone areas is 1.42 percent. Within the focus areas, 18,581 test results were reported yesterday, yielding 499 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 114,953 test results were reported, yielding 1,627 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE 10/4- 10/10 % Positive 10/11- 10/17 % Positive 10/18- 10/24 % Positive 10/25- 10/31 % Positive Current 7-day rolling average Day Prior (11/2) % Positive Yesterday (11/3) % Positive Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 5.86% 5.29% 4.44% 4.14% 3.45% 2.47% 2.19% Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive 1.36% 1.93% 2.38% 2.68% 2.55% 2.09% 2.62% Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.27% 2.03% 2.40% 2.68% 2.61% 2.38% 2.53% Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive 2.71% 2.70% 2.00% 2.16% 2.26% 2.08% 2.84% Rockland red-zone focus area % positive 9.77% 4.54% 3.65% 4.33% 3.63% 2.48% 3.43% Orange orange-zone focus area % positive 12.41% 4.62% 2.64% 2.57% 2.57% 2.09% 0.88% Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive 3.63% 4.05% 6.39% 4.25% 4.23% 4.35% 5.68% Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive 7.82% 7.52% 4.42% 4.50% 4.96% 6.60% 2.86% Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive 6.49% 7.12% 8.36% 6.10% 5.34% 9.44% 4.51% All focus area statewide % positive 3.18% 3.00% 3.27% 3.23% 2.97% 2.63% 2.69% Statewide % positive with all focus areas included 1.18% 1.16% 1.31% 1.54% 1.58% 1.81% 1.59% Statewide % positive without all focus areas included 1.01% 1.06% 1.06% 1.34% 1.40% 1.71% 1.42%

Today's data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization - 1,253 (+26)

- 1,253 (+26) Patients Newly Admitted - 180

- 180 Hospital Counties - 47

- 47 Number ICU - 284 (+16)

- 284 (+16) Number ICU with Intubation - 129 (+9)

- 129 (+9) Total Discharges - 80,109 (+119)

- 80,109 (+119) Deaths - 14

- 14 Total Deaths - 25,868

Each region's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 1.5% 1.2% 1.2% Central New York 2.2% 2.5% 2.7% Finger Lakes 2.5% 2.3% 2.9% Long Island 1.4% 1.8% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 2.6% 2.4% 2.5% Mohawk Valley 1.7% 1.6% 0.6% New York City 1.5% 1.5% 1.3% North Country 2.4% 1.7% 1.9% Southern Tier 1.0% 1.2% 1.1% Western New York 2.1% 3.0% 3.4%

Each New York City borough's percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Bronx 1.5% 2.2% 1.4% Brooklyn 1.8% 1.4% 1.6% Manhattan 0.9% 1.1% 0.9% Queens 1.8% 1.5% 1.2% Staten Island 2.5% 2.4% 2.1%

Of the 515,815 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,845 43 Allegany 379 5 Broome 3,835 46 Cattaraugus 568 6 Cayuga 474 9 Chautauqua 1,051 11 Chemung 1,948 25 Chenango 432 2 Clinton 282 3 Columbia 763 18 Cortland 604 6 Delaware 205 8 Dutchess 5,642 30 Erie 13,908 160 Essex 210 3 Franklin 96 0 Fulton 369 1 Genesee 428 8 Greene 523 5 Hamilton 19 0 Herkimer 418 4 Jefferson 241 4 Lewis 165 10 Livingston 368 9 Madison 609 8 Monroe 8,025 102 Montgomery 283 2 Nassau 50,702 100 Niagara 2,191 25 NYC 266,393 795 Oneida 2,917 21 Onondaga 6,001 120 Ontario 745 9 Orange 14,055 57 Orleans 421 3 Oswego 678 9 Otsego 433 11 Putnam 1,883 9 Rensselaer 1,142 7 Rockland 18,581 115 Saratoga 1,458 10 Schenectady 1,650 6 Schoharie 117 1 Schuyler 164 5 Seneca 155 1 St. Lawrence 442 6 Steuben 1,145 14 Suffolk 49,854 74 Sullivan 1,852 15 Tioga 750 18 Tompkins 664 4 Ulster 2,575 7 Warren 471 1 Washington 358 2 Wayne 602 14 Westchester 41,360 134 Wyoming 219 3 Yates 147 2

Yesterday, 14 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,868. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: