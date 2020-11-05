FLHSMV, FHP Launch Annual “Stuff the Charger” Food Drive

November 5, 2020

~ Help feed families in need this holiday season with non-perishable food donations. ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – This week, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) and its division of the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), announced the start of its annual “Stuff the Charger” food drive. Throughout the month of November, the department will be collecting non-perishable food donations for food banks across the state to support families in need this holiday season. Donations can be made at any local FHP station or FLHSMV general headquarters in Tallahassee.

“This year has presented Florida’s families with many challenges, so we’re proud to partner with local food banks throughout the state for our annual ‘Stuff the Charger’ food drive to help meet the needs of our communities,” said FLHSMV Executive Director Terry L. Rhodes. “Please join us in supporting our fellow neighbors this holiday season by donating to our ‘Stuff the Charger’ food drive.”

“The Florida Highway Patrol is dedicated to the wellbeing of the citizens of Florida,” said Colonel Gene S. Spaulding, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “The contributions made during our annual Stuff the Charger food drive will help Floridians in these unprecedented times to enjoy a meal this holiday season.”

FHP is partnering with a network of local resources whose mission is to deliver much needed food and educate the community in the fight against hunger. The following items are needed:

Canned Goods: canned meats (ham, chicken, tuna) canned potatoes, carrots, corn, green beans, canned fruits, vegetables and soup

canned meats (ham, chicken, tuna) canned potatoes, carrots, corn, green beans, canned fruits, vegetables and soup Dried Goods: stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, cereal and oatmeal

stuffing, boxed potatoes, rice, cornbread mix, grits, cereal and oatmeal Other Goods: nuts, peanut butter, evaporated milk, bottled water and broth

Individuals wishing to donate non-perishable food can bring their contributions to any local FHP Station, as well as FLHSMV general headquarters in Tallahassee, or contact a Public Affairs Officer in their area for more information.

