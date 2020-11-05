Food Insecure Urban Agriculture Matching Grants Announced

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Agriculture announced today that 11 projects will receive funding through the Food Insecure Urban Agriculture Matching Grant. The competitive grant program will provide up to $25,000 per project to address food insecurity in urban areas.

“Our team has been focused on meaningful solutions that bring affordable food closer to our Missouri citizens,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “These projects tie together non-profit organizations, small businesses and state government to focus in on what each local community needs.”

Grant funds may be used to increase food production and availability within an urban area; demonstrate growth of local economic communities; increase local economic impact; increase availability of food to local residents; or enhance already established areas within a community and provide assistance to the community.

The following projects were awarded grant funding in 2020:

Saint Francis Foundation, Cape Girardeau Funding a feasibility study for the Cape Girardeau City Farm Project.

Funding a feasibility study for the Cape Girardeau City Farm Project. Kansas City Community Gardens, Kansas City Building 23 raised beds in strategic locations of low food access in Kansas City that will offer vegetable gardening and education to residents.

Building 23 raised beds in strategic locations of low food access in Kansas City that will offer vegetable gardening and education to residents. EarthDance, St. Louis Creating a permanent farm stand where area residents can purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables on a pay-as-you-can basis.

Creating a permanent farm stand where area residents can purchase locally grown fruits and vegetables on a pay-as-you-can basis. MO Hives KC, Kansas City Purchasing supplies and equipment to expand a vegetable and apiary farm.

Purchasing supplies and equipment to expand a vegetable and apiary farm. Urban Eats Holdings, St. Louis Expanding a food production area, which will allow preparation of meal kits to be made available at local food pantry.

Expanding a food production area, which will allow preparation of meal kits to be made available at local food pantry. A Red Circle, St. Louis Growing current urban garden area, including additional raised beds and materials to increase efficiency and impact.

Growing current urban garden area, including additional raised beds and materials to increase efficiency and impact. Agape Grow Education Center, Kansas City Assisting with a kitchen expansion that will allow residents to preserve their fruit and vegetables through canning, dehydrating, etc., for later use.

Assisting with a kitchen expansion that will allow residents to preserve their fruit and vegetables through canning, dehydrating, etc., for later use. Sankara Farms, Kansas City Allowing urban farm to increase growing and storage capacity, including seasonal expansion through the purchase of a high tunnel.

Allowing urban farm to increase growing and storage capacity, including seasonal expansion through the purchase of a high tunnel. Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, Columbia Purchasing fencing to protect food production areas and a maintenance barn from wildlife and vandalism.

Purchasing fencing to protect food production areas and a maintenance barn from wildlife and vandalism. Springfield Community Gardens, Springfield Constructing a washing and packing shed where residents and volunteers can clean produce grown onsite.

Constructing a washing and packing shed where residents and volunteers can clean produce grown onsite. Fit and Food Connection, St. Louis Funds will allow urban farm to expand growing capacity, including season expansion through purchase of a growing tunnel.

To learn more about the Missouri Department of Agriculture and other financial assistance, please visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.