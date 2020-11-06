Ukulele Kids Club Executive Marlén Rodriguez-Wolfe to Succeed Founder Corey Bergman as CEO

Marlén Rodriguez-Wolfe, CEO-elect, Ukulele Kids Club

Music Therapy Professional to Lead Nonprofit Organization Supporting Hospitalized Children

It’s my greatest objective to leverage my training and experience as a music therapist into meaningful programs that support music therapy as a standard of care for pediatric patients” — Marlén Rodriguez-Wolfe, CEO-elect, Ukulele Kids Club

LAKELAND, FLORIDA, USA, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ukulele Kids Club, Inc. (“UKC”), the organization that supports music therapy for hospitalized children, announced that it has appointed Marlén Rodriguez-Wolfe, M.M.,MT, as chief executive officer. Mrs. Rodriguez-Wolfe, formerly the chief operating officer and a longtime advisor and board member of the organization, succeeds UKC Founder Corey Bergman, who will step down as CEO in December, 2020. Mr. Bergman will provide ongoing counsel to Mrs. Rodriguez-Wolfe indefinitely, and will remain a vital resource for the UKC board of directors as the organization sets its sights on the future.

“Before there was a UKC, there was just a guy and a guitar – me – making hospitalized kids feel better. I quickly learned that there’s a whole field of dedicated professionals, music therapists, who do this and more every day. With that, a lasting partnership was born,” said Mr. Bergman. “Having seen Marlén’s passion and skill first-hand for more than 5 years, I am thrilled to have her take the reins of the UKC at this important point in our journey.”

Starting as a music therapist affiliated with UKC in 2014, Mrs. Rodriguez-Wolfe later became an advisor and has served in a succession of roles for the UKC. Most recently, she served as chief operating officer, managing and implementing the daily operations of the organization, while also actively leading the group’s communications, fundraising, and strategic planning activity. Prior to her role as COO, she was vice president of clinical outreach, serving as an important liaison between UKC and its affiliate hospitals; outreach coordinator; and director of UKC in Latin America. Like Mr. Bergman, Ms. Rodriguez-Wolfe has roots in south Florida, where she completed her education in music therapy and continued her practice as a professional music therapist.

“With the UKC, Corey has given an incredible gift to the world. He has set the stage for UKC to succeed as a partner of music therapy in helping children around the globe,” said Mrs. Rodriguez-Wolfe. “His energy and optimism have given us tremendous momentum to give the gift of music to thousands of hospitalized children. It’s my honor, and my greatest objective, to leverage my training and experience as a music therapist into meaningful and wide-reaching programs that support music therapy as a standard of care for pediatric patients and their families.”

As a music therapist, Mrs. Rodriguez-Wolfe initially focused on serving pediatric and early childhood programs around Boston, Mass., working in Shriners Burns Hospital for Children and Little Sprouts Early Education Centers. In 2012, she relocated to Miami and started the music therapy program at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center of the University of Miami Health System, serving adult and pediatric oncology patients. In addition to her clinical work, Mrs. Rodriguez-Wolfe is currently an adjunct professor of music therapy at Pacific University, and lectures on music therapy at numerous workshops and conferences to national and international audiences. She is the co-founder of the Latin American Music Therapy Network and serves on the board of the Center for Cultural Responsiveness in Worcester, Mass. She earned a bachelor’s degree in music therapy from Berklee College of Music, and received a Master of Music Therapy degree from the Frost School of Music at the University of Miami.

Founded in 2013, the UKC has donated nearly 10,000 ukuleles to music therapy programs at children’s hospitals in the U.S. and abroad. The UKC has expanded its support of hospital-based music therapy programs through a growing network of more than 220 hospitals, including such leading children’s hospitals as Mattel UCLA Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles, Salah Foundation Children’s Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, Riley Children’s Health in Indianapolis, and Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis. Working under the guidance of licensed music therapists, children use the ukuleles as part of therapy during their hospitalizations, and may keep the instruments when they return home. Once back home, children can use the ukulele to continue their wellness path as well as long-term therapy goals.

Music therapy is the clinical and evidence-based use of music interventions to achieve non-musical goals. Board-certified music therapists create therapy plans designed for each patient, based on individualized needs and goals. Among the goals of music therapy interventions are: improving quality of life, stress management, pain reduction, physical rehabilitation, enhanced cognitive functioning, and many other therapeutic goals.

About the Ukulele Kids Club, Inc.

The Ukulele Kids Club (UKC) is a nonprofit organization based in Lakeland, Florida. The UKC was founded in 2013 by Corey and Edda Bergman as a tribute to Corey’s son, Jared Bergman. Since its founding, the UKC has directly supported the wellbeing of nearly 10,000 children through music therapy and donations of its signature instrument. The UKC works with more than 220 hospital-based music therapy programs in the U.S. and internationally, including Canada, France, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and the United Kingdom. The UKC is a platinum-level GuideStar participant; learn more at www.theukc.org.