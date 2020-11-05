Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Educator Effectiveness: Solar and Wind Energy Grant Funding Application | Nebraska Department of Education

Public Districts and Special Purpose Schools Only

The purpose of this grant is to provide five (5) districts/schools with $10,750 each, to support innovation in teacher/principal evaluation. The COVID-19 global pandemic has disrupted business as usual in many aspects of Nebraska school districts. One of those aspects has been teacher/principal evaluation for several districts. This grant funding is to encourage innovation in the development of teacher/principal evaluation practices around prioritized indicators from the newly revised Nebraska Teacher and Principal Performance Standards (NTPPS). Click here to view the application.

Application submission due date: No later than Sunday, December 13, 2020.

 

