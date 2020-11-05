Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,670 in the last 365 days.

OTR to Hold Its Annual Tax Practitioner’s Institute Workshop Virtually on January 12, 2021

The Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) will hold its annual workshop for tax practitioners, virtually, on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, from 9 am to 4 pm.

The workshop will focus on what’s new for the upcoming filing season as well as tax law and form changes. The seminar is free, but preregistration is required. Register here.

Note: A link to the workshop will be sent to the RSVP’s the week of the event.

We look forward to your participation on January 12, 2021.

You just read:

OTR to Hold Its Annual Tax Practitioner’s Institute Workshop Virtually on January 12, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.