OTR to Hold Its Annual Tax Practitioner’s Institute Workshop Virtually on January 12, 2021

The Office of Tax and Revenue (OTR) will hold its annual workshop for tax practitioners, virtually, on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, from 9 am to 4 pm.

The workshop will focus on what’s new for the upcoming filing season as well as tax law and form changes. The seminar is free, but preregistration is required. Register here.

Note: A link to the workshop will be sent to the RSVP’s the week of the event.

We look forward to your participation on January 12, 2021.