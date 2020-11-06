Blogger Glambyroxy Initially Faked Bora Bora Trip to Make a Point About Social Media Fraud, Then Travels There for Real

Share This Article

News Provided By

Glambyroxy aka Liraz Roxy

Fantasy Voyage Fools All…Until Vlogger Shows Real Paradise

I wanted to make a point that people should not really believe everything they see on the Internet.” — Glambyroxy

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Glambyroxy , aka Liraz Roxy, announced a new YouTube video depicting her actual visit to Bora Bora after having produced a faked video last year that portrayed a vacation on the island. That video, “I Faked an Entire Vacation - I Went to Bora Bora” , was featured in a story on Mashable . Glambyroxy concocted and executed a sneaky way to fool her viewers, with the intent of ultimately helping them.Liraz was trying to make a point that seeing is 'not necessarily’ believing, so she created a fake trip to Bora Bora using pre-planned shots of Hawaii. She framed them to make the airport, the ocean, accommodations and amenities seem as though she were in French Polynesia. When Glambyroxy began vlogging that she was planning a trip, her followers were excited for her, as she had expressed in other vlogs that a trip to the paradise destination of Bora Bora in French Polynesia was her dream vacation.Glambyroxy says, “I am a lifestyle blogger/vlogger. Last year I successfully went viral on YouTube with a video I produced called, 'I Faked an Entire Vacation - I Went to Bora Bora.’ I wanted to make a point that people should not really believe everything they see on the Internet. When the video went viral, it was picked up by Yahoo News, Mashable, and other smaller sites. Ironically, I chose Bora Bora as my ‘Fake Project’ because I have been dreaming of going to Bora Bora since age 4."The fake trip represented a statement for the popular influencer. She wanted to reassure followers that they should not envy or wish they had a lifestyle they may see on Instagram because what they see may not necessarily be real.Last week Glambyroxy finally actually traveled to Bora Bora. This was an unexpected turn of events as she would have preferred to see her parents due to the long lockdown in her country. She was allowed to travel to French Polynesia and made a video to show the real Bora Bora to her followers. It was a dream come true.For more information, visit https://www.instagram.com/glambyroxy/ and https://www.lirazroxy.com

“I Faked an Entire Vacation - I Went to Bora Bora”