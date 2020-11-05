U.S. 1 to Close Saturday Night for Bristol Road Overpass Demolition in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – U.S. 1 in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, will be closed between the Neshaminy and Business 1/Penndel interchanges this Saturday from 10:00 PM to 10:00 AM Sunday, November 8, for demolition of the Bristol Road overpass, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the overnight closure, through traffic on U.S. 1 will be detoured on Interstate 95 and Woodhaven Road (Route 63). Local traffic will follow posted detours around the closure area. This one-night bridge removal operation will generate noise that will be heard in neighborhoods within close proximity of the bridge. This work is being expedited over a single evening to reduce long term nightwork operations and inconvenience to the neighborhoods.

The replacement of the Bristol Road overpass during the current construction stage will also accelerate the completion date for the entire RC1 Section by at least one year. The project is now scheduled to finish in late 2021.

In addition, Bristol Road is scheduled to close to through traffic for approximately six months beginning at 6:00 AM Friday, November 6, between Old Lincoln Highway and Neshaminy Boulevard for replacement of the overpass. Bristol Road traffic will be detoured on Neshaminy Boulevard, Rockhill Road, and Old Lincoln Highway around the overpass closure.

Additional daytime and nighttime lane restrictions also will be in place on U.S. 1 and Street Road (Route 132) next week for bridge and roadway construction under the ongoing project to widen and improve U.S.1 in Bucks County.

Weather permitting, the work schedules and locations are:

Sunday, November 8, through Saturday, November 14, from 6:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and Sunday, November 8, through Friday, November 13, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, periodic single lane closures will be in place on northbound or southbound U.S. 1 between Rockhill Drive and Old Lincoln Highway; and

Sunday, November 8, through Saturday, November 14, from 6:00 AM to 3:00 PM, and Sunday, November 8, through Friday, November 13, from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM the following morning, periodic single lane closures will be in place on eastbound or westbound Street Road (Route 132) between Old Lincoln Highway and Kingston Way.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Reconstruction of the middle section along 1.3 miles of U.S. 1, the second major stage of the RC1 project, is nearing completion. Reconstruction will shift to the southbound side — including construction of the southbound sections of U.S. 1 bridges over Street Road (Route 132), the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and the Turnpike ramps at the Bensalem Interchange — later this fall. Center area construction continues on Street Road (Route 132) at the U.S. 1 interchange.

Allan A. Myers, Inc. of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the $95.1 million Section RC1 project which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

Section RC1 is the first of three construction contracts to rebuild and widen U.S. 1; replace aging bridges; and install safety enhancements along a four-mile section of the expressway from just north of Philadelphia to just north of Route 413 (Pine Street) in Middletown Township and Langhorne Borough. For more information, visit www.us1bucks.com.

