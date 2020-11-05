Tree Trimming Next Week on Route 11 in Bloomsburg, Columbia County

​Montoursville, PA – H. R. I., Inc., a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) contractor, is set to perform a tree trimming project along Route 11 in the Town of Bloomsburg, Columbia County next week.

Work will take place Wednesday, November 11 through Friday, November 13th during daylight hours on Route 11 between Main Street and Fort McClure Boulevard.

This project takes place in anticipation of the upcoming reconstruction of Route 11 scheduled for the spring of 2021.

Motorists traveling Route 11 in Bloomsburg may experience a lane restriction controlled by flaggers while the contractor is working. Motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga and Union counties at www.penndot.gov/District3.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at https://twitter.com/511PANortheast and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Kim Smith, 570-368-4344 or kiasmit@pa.gov

###