Virtual Human Trafficking Event to Focus on Atlanta Efforts to Curtail Exploitation
Vic Reynolds, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Will Join Three Distinguished Panelists in Exploring the Scope of Human TraffickingATLANTA, GA, USA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Long recognized as a pervasive plague on modern society, the trafficking of human beings for purposes of exploitation remains a worldwide challenge to countries and states even in the midst of the Covid-19 Pandemic. The event will focus on current efforts to curtail human trafficking as well as the structures in place to provide victims of sexual exploitation with a path to recovery.
“Our goal is to educate our audience on human trafficking in Georgia as well how it persists as a challenge around the world,” say Bill Bozarth, organizer and member of the ACIR Program Committee. “We hope to provide an action plan for those who wish to engage and be part of solutions.” Joining Mr. Bozarth in hosting this event will be Brenda Morant, President of IWTT.
A panel of experts will focus on the ways Georgia is dealing with this worldwide challenge. Panelists include: Vic Reynolds, Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation; Tracy Gilbert, Community Affairs Manager for the Department of Aviation at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport; Dr. Sharon Cooper, Forensic Pediatrician, Board Member and Consultant to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children; and Lisa Williams, trafficking survivor and longtime victim advocate, author, instrumental in bringing Rachel’s Law to Georgia, incorporated into Georgia’s constitution to provide a safe harbor for sexually exploited children.
About the Atlanta Council on International Relations:
The Atlanta Council on International Relations (ACIR) is a non-profit, non-partisan organization dedicated to providing its members and the metro Atlanta community, through public discussion groups, forums, panels, lectures, and other similar programs, with a better understanding of the complex issues that confront the United States and the global community in the fields of international and security affairs, global economics and policy, and relations between and among nations and non-state actors in the international arena. Learn more about the Atlanta Council on International Relations at www.atlantacir.org.
About Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport
Hartsfield-Jackson (ATL) is the world’s busiest and most efficient airport, serving more than 110 million passengers annually with nonstop service to more than 150 U.S. destinations and 70 international destinations in more than 50 countries. ATL boasts a direct economic impact of $51.5 billion in metro Atlanta and a total direct economic impact of $82 billion across the Southeast. The Airport is the largest employer in Georgia, with more than 63,000 individuals working on-site. The Airport is a frequent recipient of awards of excellence for concessions, operations, sustainability, architectural engineering and construction. In 2016, ATL set in motion a multibillion-dollar capital improvement program, ATLNext, which will modernize the Domestic Terminal, extend two concourses, construct several parking decks, add a sixth runway, expand cargo facilities and pave the way for a 440-room hotel with Class A office space. For more information, visit www.atl.com.
About The International Women’s Think Tank
The International Women’s Think Tank (IWTT) is a global thought leader in trade and economic development providing partners with a wide range of expertise in development and job creation. For additional information, please visit www.iwthinktank.org.
