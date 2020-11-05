TempStars, Canada’s Largest Dental Temping and Hiring Service, Writes about the Pandemic in Oral Health Magazine Column
TempStars founder Dr. James Younger was given a platform last month to write a column about the challenges arising from the pandemic in Oral Health Magazine.
We have been fortunate to work with some of the best dentists in the country, which has helped us learn from their practices and share those lessons with others.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TempStars, Canada’s largest and most respected dental temping and hiring service, and founder Dr. James Younger were given a platform last month to write a column about the challenges arising from the pandemic in Oral Health Magazine.
— Dr. James Younger
Dr. Younger, a practicing dentist, wrote about “Navigating and Succeeding in a Post-COVID Job Market – Tips and Best Practices” for Canada’s leading magazine covering the dental industry.
Among the topics he expanded upon were:
• Ensure your office is complaint with current provincial dental and dental hygiene guidelines
• “Sell” your practice to potential candidates
• Tap your personal connections
• Fill in the gaps in your team by booking dental hygienists and dental assistants for temping shifts
Dr. Younger’s experience in operating TempStars, which he launched five years ago, was instrumental in the creation of the column.
“We have been fortunate to work with some of the best dentists in the country, which has helped us learn from their practices and share those lessons with others,” said Dr. Younger.
Through the years, those lessons have also helped TempStars, which has transformed the dental temping and hiring industry by using web and mobile technology to facilitate a direct connection between dental offices and available temporary dental assistants and hygienists. The company also provides a unique job board service that affords dental offices their best chance of hiring the right candidate for permanent and contract positions.
TempStars’ offering has been especially helpful during the pandemic, enabling dental offices to staff up, while efficiently meeting the needs of their patients.
“What the dentists in Canada have done, in the face of a dangerous pandemic, is nothing short of remarkable,” said Dr. Younger. “It’s an honor for us to share some of their best practices.”
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 8,000 members and growing daily, TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. With expanding service in the United States this year, the company is dedicated to inspire and positively impact the dental community on a global scale.
Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 512-632-0854
email us here