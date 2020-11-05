Data Privacy And Security Concerns Surface Related To Guardian Alliance Technologies’ National Applicant Information Center

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miller Mendel, Inc. recently became aware of the Guardian Alliance Technologies (“Guardian”) feature called the National Applicant Information Center (“NAIC”). As explained on Guardian’s website and sales video (click to watch), the NAIC database created by Guardian warehouses applicants’ personal and private data. Guardian describes collecting applicant personal and private data from numerous agencies and sharing that information between them in a manner that Miller Mendel believes constitutes the commercialization of private applicant data to third parties.



The NAIC raises potential legal and ethical concerns, particularly with regard to the commercial use of an applicants’ private data, as well as the potential negative impacts it can have for public safety agencies and their applicants. To explore these risks, Miller Mendel engaged its legal counsel, Emily Maass of Immix Law Group, to evaluate Guardian’s data handling practices as described in its video, and to provide her feedback, which is included in this letter. Click here to read the full letter with attachments.

ABOUT MILLER MENDEL

Miller Mendel, Inc. (“MMI”) creates, sells and supports its software technology solutions for local, state and federal public safety agencies, and is the holder of two patents ( U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188 ) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. Our primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county and state government into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all our clients. We place great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from our government clients.

