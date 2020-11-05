GOL DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors to Looming Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. – GOL

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) between March 14, 2019 and July 22, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the NOVEMBER 10, 2020 DEADLINE.



To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=gol-linhas-aereas-inteligentes-s-a&id=2407 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=gol-linhas-aereas-inteligentes-s-a&id=2407

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the NOVEMBER 10, 2020 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: GOL had material weaknesses in its internal controls; there was substantial doubt as to the Company’s ability to continue to exist as a going concern because of negative net working capital and net capital deficiency; and as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant time. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.

99 Wall Street, Suite 232

New York, New York 10005

info@zhanginvestorlaw.com

tel: (800) 991-3756

