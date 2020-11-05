TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, November 5-11, 2020

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Repairs of the I-65 Bridge over Wedgewood Avenue (MM 81)

· Nightly (excluding Friday and Saturday) 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 at the Wedgewood overpass (MM 81) for median wall construction.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, ITS Maintenance on I-24 at MM 43 (Briley Parkway interchange)

· Thursday, November 5 and Friday, November 6, 8PM-12AM, There will be lane closures and ramp closures on I-24 eastbound at MM 43 for CCTV work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 Interchange Improvements at Hickory Hollow

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM excluding Friday and Saturday, There will be lane closures and rolling roadblocks on I-24 in both directions at MM 60 for bridge construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on I-24 from SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) to I-65, including bridge expansion joint repair

· Nightly, 9PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-24 in both directions between MM 40-44 for construction operations.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Construction of Pedestrian Facilities on U.S. 70S (SR 1) from SR 251 (Old Hickory Boulevard) (LM 7.85) to Erin Lane (LM 8.30)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, The installation of signals on US 31A (SR 11) from Edmondson Pike (LM 6.85) to Paragon Mills Road (LM 7.40)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on Nolensville Road at Edmondson Pike for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Widening SR 112 (Clarksville Highway) from SR 155 to SR 12

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures for construction activities.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 431 (SR 106/Hillsboro Pike/21st Ave/Broadway) from Harding Place to US 70 (SR 1/West End)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will a lane closure on SR 106 between Harding Place and SR 1 for milling and curb work.

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures on Hillsboro Road/21st Avenue at the I-440 interchange for utility work.

DAVIDSON and RUTHERFORD COUNTY, I-24 SMART Corridor

· Nightly 8PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on I-24 between MM 55-80 for construction activities.

GILES and MARSHALL COUNTY, I-65 Resurfacing from MM 13-22

· Nightly 6PM-6AM, There will be alternating lane closures on I-65 between MM 13-22 for resurfacing work.

· Friday, November 6 through Monday, November 9, There will be lane closures on I-65 for bridge epoxy overlay work between MM 13-22.

HICKMAN and HUMPHREYS County, Retracing Thermoplastic Markings on I-40

· Nightly 8PM-6AM, There will be moving lane closures for retracing thermoplastic markings on I-40 in both directions between MM 135-152.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 374 from the bridge over US 79 (SR 13) (LM 5.27) to the bridge over US 41A (SR 12) (LM 11.70)

· Nightly, 10PM-5AM, There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Sidewalk Construction on SR 13 (LM 23-26)

· Nightly, 12AM-11AM, There will be a lane closure for construction work.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Resurfacing on SR 13 between LM 26-27

· Nightly, 10PM-5AM, There will be lane closures for resurfacing operations.

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Geotechnical Study on I-65

· Nightly, 5PM-7AM, There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 in both directions from MM 110 through 121 to perform pavement cores for the proposed I-65 widening project.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, In-place paving on I-840

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be alternating lane closures for in-place milling and paving activities between MM 53-61.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Turn lane installation on SR 266 (Sam Ridley Parkway) at Smyrna Recreation Park

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a right lane closure on SR 266 at the Smyrna Recreation Park for installing a turn lane.

SUMNER COUNTY, Resurfacing SR 6 from the Davidson Co line to Cranwell Dr

· Nightly, 7PM-5AM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 6 for resurfacing operations.

SUMNER COUNTY, Resurfacing SR 25 from Kraft Street to the Trousdale Co line

· Daily, 8:30AM-3:30PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 25 for resurfacing operations.

SUMNER COUNTY, Safety improvements on SR 109 and SR 25

· Daily, 8:30AM-3:30PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 109 at SR 25 for safety improvements.

TROUSDALE COUNTY, SR 10 Resurfacing between MM 6-14

· Daily, 7AM-5PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 10 for resurfacing operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing of I-840 from the bridge over the Harpeth River (LM 33.05) to the Rutherford Co line (LM 39.19)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-840 between MM 38-45 for installation of bridge joints.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 31 (SR 6) from Hillview Lane to Country Road

· Daily, 8:30AM-3PM and Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure for resurfacing work.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, The installation of signals on SR 252 at the CSXT Railroad underpasses

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure for Wilson Pike at both CSX Railroad underpasses for working on the foundations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Construction of Mack Hatcher NW Quadrant

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 between Front Street and Boyd Mill Ave for road widening activities.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Widening SR 96 Between Arno Road and SR 252 (Wilson Pike)

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on SR 96 for clearing and construction activities.

WILSON COUNTY, Bridge Repair on I-40 over Spring Creek (MM 241)

· Nightly, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-40 in both directions at MM 241 to set barrier rail.

WILSON COUNTY, Widening SR 109 from US 70 to the Cumberland River Bridge

· Monday, November 9 through Friday, November 13, Bending Chestnut Drive will be closed for tie-in reconstruction at Hwy 109. A signed detour will be in place.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridge over Jug Creek on SR 266

· Daily, 7AM-5PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 266 at LM 4.6 for temporary signal installation.

WILSON COUNTY, Resurfacing on US 70 (SR 26) from near Highland Court to south of I-40

· Daily, 7AM-5PM, There will be intermittent lane closures on US 70 between LM 3-5 for resurfacing operations.

WILSON COUNTY, The repair of the bridges on U.S. 231 (S.R. 10) over Spring Creek (L.M. 19.48).

· From now through November 2020, US 231 (SR 10) will be down to one 11' lane in each direction for bridge work.

>>> MAINTENANCE & UTILITIES

BEDFORD COUNTY

· Thursday, November 5 through Tuesday, November 24, 9AM-3PM, There will be a lane closure on US 231 northbound near Peacock Lane to saw cut shoulder.

DAVIDSON COUNTY

· Monday, November 9, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-40 at MM 203-199 for milling and paving.

· Thursday, November 5, 8PM-12AM, There will be a lane closures at the following locations to replace bridge navigation lights

o I-24 eastbound from Shelby Ave to I-65/I-40 eastbound

o Briley Parkway from County Hospital Road to Centennial Blvd

· Thursday, November 5, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on I-65 southbound at MM 90 for cleanup work.

· Monday, November 9, 8PM-5AM, There will be a lane closure on Briley Parkway (SR 155) at MM 15 for cleaning rock cut.

· Daily, 9AM-3PM, There will be lane closures in the area of 6930 River Road (SR 251) for road repairs.

DICKSON COUNTY

· Monday, November 9, 8PM-6AM, There will be lane closures in both directions from MM 172-176 for milling and paving.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY

· Sunday, November 8, 6AM-8AM, There will be rolling roadblocks on I-24 at MM 79 for Middle Tennessee Electric Corp work.

SUMNER COUNTY

· Thursday, November 5, 8PM-5AM, There will be lane closures on I-65 southbound between MM 103-99 for paving operations.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

· Sunday, November 8, 6AM-8AM, Century Link will have rolling roadblocks on I-65 at MM 67.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any land-line or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel.

As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.