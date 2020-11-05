Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lane closures start Nov. 9 on M-5 in Commerce Township in Oakland County for pedestrian bridge work

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 313-375-2454 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Oakland

COMMUNITY: Commerce Township

ROADWAY: M-5

START DATE: Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 9 a.m.

REOPEN DATE: Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

PROJECT DETAILS: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is removing and repairing the decorative panels on the pedestrian bridge over M-5 between Maple Road and Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township. Crews will use lift trucks to remove the panels, which requires multiple moving lane closures on both northbound and southbound M-5. Depending on the weather and time it takes to remove the panels, the project is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Project map

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Beginning 9 a.m. Monday, southbound M-5 will have lane closures from Pontiac Trail to the pedestrian bridge. The work will be performed daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will take approximately one week to remove panels and will require crews to close the far right, far left, and center lanes at different times. Once the southbound side is completed, crews will move to the northbound side (anticipated to begin approximately a week after the southbound side is complete).

