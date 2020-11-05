Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
For Immediate Release: November 5, 2020 Contact: Contact: 212-417-5801 press@dos.ny.gov Follow us on Twitter @NYSDOS

New York State Department of State Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review to Meet Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

Members of the New York State Department of State Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review will meet on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. via video conference call (WebEx).

Pursuant to Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.1 issued on March 12, 2020, and subsequent Executive Orders extending the relevant provision in Executive Order 202.1, this meeting will be held remotely by video conference call (WebEx). The public has the right to attend remotely.

WHO: Hudson Valley Regional Board of Review

WHAT: Monthly Meeting of the Board

WHEN: Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

To attend by videoconference: ------------------------------------------------------- 1. Go to https://meetny.webex.com/meetny 2. Enter your name and email address. 3. Enter the session password: rgMqmP4dJ92 4. Click "Join Now". 5. Follow the instructions that appear on your screen.

To attend by phone only -------------------------------------------------------

Call either number below and enter the access code, followed by #, then press # again to join the conference. US Toll Free:1-844-633-8697  -or- Local:1-518-549-0500 Access code: 178 973 5792

(There are some restrictions on toll-free dialing which you can find here): https://www.webex.com/pdf/tollfree_restrictions.pdf

Note: For information on logistics, please contact Brian Tollisen at: Brian.Tollisen@dos.ny.gov or 518-764-3132.

###

