Food Delivery Mobile Application Market Worth $16.61 Billion by 2023
Rise in high internet penetration, increase in collaboration of various restaurants with application developers expected to propel the growth of the market.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global food delivery mobile application market was pegged at $3.79 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach $16.61 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 27.9% during the period 2017–2023. High internet penetration, rise in the standard of living in the developing countries, and increase in mobile and smartphone usages are the major drivers of the global food delivery mobile application market. However, lack of high-speed connectivity in the underdeveloped and emerging economies and uncertainty of enterprises in developing their own applications hamper the market growth. However, rise in investment on digitization and adoption of marketing strategies such as collaboration of various restaurants with application developers are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the near future.
Explore Report Summary: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/food-delivery-mobile-application-market
Android segment holds the largest share
The Android segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than two-thirds of the total market share, owing to rise in usage of Android smartphones and other IoE devices. However, the iOS segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 29.2% through 2023.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2212
Food delivery market place segment to manifest lucrative growth through 2023
The food delivery market place segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 28.0% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than four-fifths of the total market, owing to the global reach of the vendors, lesser competition at a local level, and high internet penetration in developing countries. The report also analyzes the segment of restaurants and others.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2212
Asia-Pacific region to portray fastest growth by 2023
Asia-pacific region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 29.8% during the forecast period. Moreover, the region dominated the market, holding nearly half of the market share in 2017, owing to increase in technological adoption and rise in number of food delivery apps in the developing countries such as China, India, and Japan. The report also includes analysis of other regions such as North America, Europe, and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).
Major market players
The report includes analysis of the major companies in the market, including Apple Inc., Cognizant, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, CA, Inc., Google Inc., Mendix, Red Hat, Inc., SAP SE, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. They have adopted various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.
Similar Reports:
Incident and Emergency Management Market to Hit $423.32 Bn by 2025
Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Trends and Forecast - 2022
Smart Locks Market Expected to Reach $1,175 Million by 2023
AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):
AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.
Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access
About Allied Market Research:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.
We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+ +1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Avenue.! An Online Subscription Based Library of Reports - Allied Market Research