Stop Being Intimidated When Networking and Pursuing Career Goals; A Woman's Guide for Navigating the Road to Success
The road to success is paved with barriers and hurdles, especially for women. Here's how to remove intimidation and embrace your own power.
Everything happens for a reason. The sacrifices will pay off and be worth it in the end because you’ll have a level of success that many won’t (and can’t) have.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YouBeThree blog is written by a physician anesthesiologist who also has an MBA. The site is centered on helping women to be empowered, be balanced, and be the best version of themselves. As a professional who has had to overcome many obstacles on her career path, she offers up advice for those who are currently struggling or looking for guidance.
Recently published articles offer up guidance on pursuing career goals and not letting hurdles and barriers stop women from accomplishing what they want, along with tips on growing networks and staying the course.
The first article focuses on the idea of intimidation, and how women in power are considered intimidating while at the same time they are intimidated by those they ask for help or work with. These labels often prove to be barriers to career growth and success.
Based on some of the writer's own experiences, ways to work around this issue and continue on the path to success are outlined. Some examples are how to embrace your own power if others find you intimidating, and how to continue forward if you are intimidated by someone.
More information can be found at: You are Not Intimidating; They are Intimidated.
Any path to success is difficult and filled with sacrifice. The struggles can often lead to giving up or the desire to quit. YouBeThree’s article The Road to Success outlines how to prepare for the struggles and continue to push through them and persevere.
Some examples include finding a mentor, remembering your why, and developing a growth mindset. In addition, the article discusses how to develop self-care strategies so that you maintain your physical and mental health throughout the process.
Finally, any pursuit of career goals involves meeting new people and building your network. The Power of Networking outlines how to develop this skillset, and how to get started growing your network and use it to achieve goals you may not have thought possible.
Some strategies discussed include attending networking events and stepping out of your comfort zone to get conversations started. There is also advice on helping others in their networking strategies as a way to pay it forward and maintain your contacts with others.
The aim of these articles and guides is to empower individuals to continue in their career pursuits regardless of the hardships and the hurdles. Understanding that everyone has to deal with these issues and overcome them, along with finding ways to cope can help people to never give up.
