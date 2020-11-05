Lane Closures Next Week on Route 15 NB/SB in Old Lycoming Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists who travel on Route 15 northbound and southbound are advised of lane closures next week between Foy Avenue and the Hepburnville exit in Old Lycoming Township, Lycoming County.

On Monday, November 9 to Wednesday, November 11, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), maintenance crew will be cleaning the jersey barriers along the left (passing) lane of Route 15 northbound. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed while the work is being performed.

On Thursday, November 12, Friday, November 13, and Monday, November 16, the crew will be cleaning the jersey barriers along the left (passing) lane of Route 15 southbound. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed while the work is being performed.

Work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:00 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel and drive with caution through the work zones.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

