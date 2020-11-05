Fort Pitt Tunnel Lane Restrictions Friday Night in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing maintenance activities in the Fort Pitt Tunnel in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Friday night and Saturday morning, November 6-7.

Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions of the Fort Pitt Tunnel from 7 p.m. Friday night through noon on Saturday as crews install temporary lighting for the replacement of switchgear at the tunnel. Lighting in the tunnel will be reduced. Motorists should use caution while traveling through the tunnel.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #