Quarterly veterans meeting scheduled for November

Nov 5, 2020

The Wyoming Veterans Commission will hold its quarterly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be held at the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum located at 3740 Jourgensen Ave., in Casper.

Veterans from around the state, especially Central Wyoming, are invited to attend. Items on the agenda include Skilled Nursing Facility update, Highly Rural VA Transportation Grant Program, and 2021 Legislative Interim topics.

COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing, hand sanitizer station, and face coverings will be followed.

The meeting is expected to adjourn by noon.

For more information, contact the Veterans Commission at 307-777-8152.

