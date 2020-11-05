Global Automotive Seat Covers Market 2020 COVID-19 Impact, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Automotive Seat Covers Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2027” reports to its database.

Executive Summary

Global Automotive Seat Covers Market is valued approximately USD 3.00 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.00 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Automotive Seat Covers is an in-car accessory that acts as an overlay to the original seat upholstery and aids to protect it from tear and wear, any other form of damage and stains. The characteristics of an ideal seat cover are resistance to dirt, easy flexibility and high durability. Also, automotive seat covers come in wide variety of design, color schemes, materials and build quality. Consistent R&D in the field of automotive textile material has led to the availability of a wide variety of materials with the different qualities and price, which is likely to aid the automotive seat cover market. Also, the key players are focusing on strategies such as product launch, innovation and merger & acquisition to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Rise in the demand for luxury and premium vehicles that have dynamic vehicle interior is expected to supplement the growth of the market. As per the Team BHP Organization in January 2018, Mercedes-Benz topped the luxury sales car charts in 2018. The carmaker sold a record of 15,538 units, registering a growth of 1.4% compared to previous year i.e. 2017. Similarly, BMX sales increased by 13% compared to 2017 and the company sold 11,105 units. Also, the Jaguar Land Rover sold around 4,596 units in 2018 and posted a growth of 16.23%. The Volvo registered the highest growth among premium brands in India. The Swedish carmaker sold approx. 2,638 units, clocking a growth of 30% compared to the previous year i.e. 2017. As a result, the utility of automotive seat cover would increase thereby, supplementing the growth of the market. However, seat covers are not mandatory by any regulatory body governing the automotive industry around the world, and usage is directly dependent on vehicle-user preference which is hampering the growth of the market.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Seat Covers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region as the region has the increased regional production of vehicles and a rise in the export of vehicles from this region. Countries such as India and China are among the major global manufacturers of automobiles and this has resulted in them being major revenue contributors to their respective economies. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson Controls, Inc

Exco Technologies Limited

Coverking

Faurecia

Katzkin Leather, Inc

Saddles India Pvt. Ltd.

Lear Corporation

Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Tianmei Auto Seat Cover Co., Ltd.

Kyowa Leather Cloth Co.,

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Leather

PVC Fabric

Vinyl Fabric

Faux Vinyl

Nylon Fabric

By Fabric:

Flat Woven

Tricot

Circular Knit

Double Needle Bar Raschel

Woven Velour

By Vehicle Type:

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger vehicle

By End-User:

OEM

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Seat Covers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

