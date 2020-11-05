Global Automotive Smart Glass Market Size study, by Type, Application and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Global Automotive Smart Glass Market Research Report 2020 Analysis and Forecast 2027” reports to its database

Executive Summary

Smart glass is a type of glass in which light diffusion properties are modified and controlled when light, heat, or voltage is applied. Initially, the use of smart glass was narrow and was only limited to the building and architecture application, but it has found extensive application in the automotive sector in recent years. Smart glass is increasingly used in a range of automotive applications, including sunroofs, windshields, review mirrors, and windows. Automotive smart glasses are an integral part of vehicles since it provides comfort by inhibiting the heat to enter, controls brightness due to sunlight, and also improves the security and privacy of the individuals. As a result, several automobile manufacturers are extensively involved in the deployment of smart glass in automotive vehicles, which is expanding the automotive smart glass market across the globe. Furthermore, the rise in the production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles around the world, along with the rising penetration of sunroof in luxury and premium vehicles are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the World Economic Forum estimated the number of cars traveling on the road would be approximately 2.0 billion by 2024, up from the number of cars in 2015 (1.1 billion). While as per the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), the global commercial vehicle production was estimated at 25.13 million units in 2018, representing an increase from 23.84 million units in 2017. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the demand for smart glass all over the world. However, the high material and fabrication cost is one of the major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Automotive Smart Glass market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rise in the production of automotive vehicles with advanced systems, and the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the growing disposable income of individuals along with the rise in demand for luxury and premium vehicles across developing countries, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Smart Glass market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Corning Inc.

Guardian Industries

Saint-Gobain SA

AGP Glass

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Research Frontiers Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

AGC Inc.

Gentex Corp.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology Type:

Electrochromic

Polymer Dispersed Liquid Device (PDLC)

Suspended Particle Device (SPD)

By Application Type:

Rear and Side Windows

Sunroof Glass

Others

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Smart Glass Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

