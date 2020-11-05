Urinary Incontinence Devices Market is expected to reach $3,411 million by 2023, At 11.3% CAGR, Says AMR
The Global Urinary Incontinence Devices Market is expected to reach $3,411 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2023.PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers comprehensive analyses of the industry trends; dynamic factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, & opportunities; competitive landscape; top investment strategies; and key growth strategies. According to the report, the global urinary incontinence devices market was pegged at $1.80 billion in 2017 and is expected to garner $3.41 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.
Vaginal slings gain significant traction over the years and preference for vaginal sling procedures among the patients suffering from urinary incontinence has witnessed an increase in recent years. With changes in lifestyle and its complications, the incidence of female stress urinary incontinence has escalated among developed countries boosting the market growth. An increase in investment by manufacturers in the development of single incision vaginal slings such as MiniArc manufactured by American Medical Systems (AMS), and Adjust mini sling manufactured by C.R. BARD will offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market growth.
Major market players
Boston Scientific Corporation
Bard, Inc.
ConvaTec Group Plc
Ethicon, Inc.
Caldera Medical Inc
Cook Medical
Covidien plc (Medtronic)
Prosurg, Inc.
Cogentix Medical Inc.
Rapid developments in innovative urinary incontinence devices and increase in urological disorders among the geriatric population drive the growth of the global urinary incontinence devices market. However, lack of awareness about the benefits of urinary incontinence devices and post-operative complications associated with such devices hamper the market growth. On the other hand, growing healthcare expenditures in developing countries are expected to create lucrative opportunities in future.
Internal urinary incontinence devices segment to manifest fastest growth by 2023
Internal urinary incontinence devices segment accounted about two-thirds share of the market, and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 12.3% from 2017 to 2023. In addition, the external urinary incontinence devices segment would manifest a gradual growth during the study period.
Major end users in the market
The report includes the analysis of the major end users in the global urinary incontinence devices market, such as hospitals, clinics, and others. In 2017, the hospitals segment contributed the largest share, accounting for about half of the total revenue, because majority of the pregnant women suffer from urinary incontinence as well as a large patient pool who are admitted in hospitals suffer from chronic conditions. However, the clinics segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.
North America to retain largest market share by 2023
North America dominated the global urinary incontinence devices market in 2017, contributing about one-third share of the total revenue. This is attributed to the early adoption of novel urinary incontinence devices along with growing prevalence of stress urinary incontinence among women in this region. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to register 12.9% CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its high population base, growing disposable incomes, and improvement in patient awareness about advanced urinary incontinence management. The other regions analyzed in the report include Europe and Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).
