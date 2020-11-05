DEADLINE ALERT for GOCO, NXTC, WRTC, GLNG: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOCO )

IPO: July 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2020

The complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that at the time of the IPO: (1) the Medicare insurance industry was undergoing a period of elevated churn, which had begun in the first half of 2020; (2) GoHealth suffered from a higher risk of customer churn due to its unique business model and limited carrier base; (3) GoHealth suffered from degradations in customer persistency and retention as a result of elevated industry churn, vulnerabilities that arose from the Company's concentrated carrier business model, and its efforts to expand into new geographies, develop new carrier partnerships and worsening product mix; (4) GoHealth had entered into materially less favorable revenue sharing arrangements with its external sales agents; and (5) these adverse financial and operational trends were internally projected by GoHealth to continue and worsen following the IPO.

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC )

Class Period: November 5, 2019 – July 14, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2020

Shareholders with $100,000 losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) NextCure possessed NC318 data that showed a lack of efficacy and objective responses; (2) as a result, NC318 was not, in fact, effective in treating most tumor types; (3) as a result, the NC318 application was proving to be limited (if even useful at all); (4) as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant realizable risk that NC318 would not be nearly as popular as then-existing blockbuster drugs, such as Keytruda.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC )

Class Period: April 29, 2020 - September 23, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2020

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that there were limited instances in which the Company’s BolaWrap could possibly be used because it requires a minimum of 10 feet between the officer and the suspect; (2) that, as a result, the BolaWrap was reasonably unlikely to be effective in most circumstances; (3) that the LAPD sought extensions of the pilot program because they needed a larger sample size to assess the effectiveness of the BolaWrap; (4) that the LAPD had not found the BolaWrap to be useful or effective during its pilot program; (5) that, as a result, the Company had not received positive feedback from the LAPD about the BolaWrap and therefore it was unlikely that the Company would secure a sizeable contract with the LAPD; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG )

Class Period: April 30, 2020 – September 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 24, 2020

The complaint filed alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain employees, including Hygo’s Chief Executive Officer, had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo’s valuation ahead of its IPO would be significantly impaired; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

