South Grit Vibe, based in Corpus Christi Texas released a new single, Fire and Gasoline which is available now on all major streaming platformsCORPUS CHRISTI, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Texas based Red Dirt group, South Grit Vibe has released a new single titled Fire and Gasoline. It is now available for streaming and download on all major online streaming services like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. It is also available on the South Grit Vibe Website. The song is about a girlfriend who gets a little crazy when she's had a little too much to drink.
South Grit Vibe has one other single set for release in 2020 titled "Faded Photographs", and an EP in production that will be available in 2021.
"We just want to make simple and pure roots type Country Rock that people might enjoy listening to when they need a break from this crazy world we live in" states Marcus Tolero. "The Texas Red Dirt movement has been providing that kind of sound for awhile now in places like New Braunfels, where I lived for many years. There is something magical about listening to some good simple Americana type roots music with a hint of Rock and Roll, that just makes you feel good. That's what we want to do!"
Based in Corpus Christi, they focus on the Texas Red Dirt sound. A little country, and a little Rock and Roll. They list recent influences like Cross Canadian Ragweed and Ryan Bingham, and classic acts like ZZ TOP and Tom Petty as major influences for their sound. Marcus is originally from Orlando, Florida but has lived all over due to his father serving in the Air Force and then serving himself in the U.S. Navy. He moved to Texas about 13 years ago after leaving the service because he had made so many good friends in the Military who were from Texas.
For further information, the groups website and contact information can be found at www.southgritvibe.com and the new release can be found on spotify at https://promocards.byspotify.com/share/cc67ebdcfa8d84ed68aa926c77ac032b93a7049a
For more information, visit: http://www.southgritvibe.com
Marcus Tolero
South Grit Vibe
+1 361-813-4126
mctoler@gmail.com