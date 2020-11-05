Dundee Corporation To Host Conference Call for Third Quarter 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Corporation (TSX: DC.A) (“Dundee” or the “Company”) senior management will host a conference call on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the Company’s third quarter 2020 results.



THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Date: Monday, November 16, 2020 Time: 10 a.m. ET Webcast: www.dundeecorp.com Live Call: 1.888.231.8191 or 1.647.427.7450 Replay: 1.855.859.2056 or 1.416.849.0833 Replay Passcode: 5533506

Dundee plans to issue a news release containing the third quarter 2020 results after market close on Friday, November 13, 2020 and will also post it to the Company’s web site. The conference call will be archived for replay until Monday, November 23, 2020 at midnight. An archive of the audio webcast will also be available at Dundee’s website.



ABOUT DUNDEE CORPORATION

Dundee Corporation is a public Canadian independent holding company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “DC.A”. Through its operating subsidiaries, Dundee Corporation is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. Dundee Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

John Vincic

Investor and Media Relations for Dundee Corporation

Vincic Advisors

T: (647) 402-6375

E: jvincic@dundeecorporation.com



