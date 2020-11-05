MDC invites first-time youth deer hunters to free mentored hunt at Mark Twain Lake

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites new youth deer hunters to register for a free, mentored deer hunt at Mark Twain Lake Nov. 27–29.

Participants will learn from experienced instructors about wildlife identification, habits and habitats, regulations, safety, hunting strategies, equipment and game care, and how to increase success in the field.

MDC will provide mentors for each youth participant, and firearms and ammunition will be available if needed.

Friday evening, hunters will meet their mentors and make a hunting plan for the weekend. Lodging and meals are not included, so participants should pack a cooler with food and drinks. Nearby accommodations are available at Monroe City.

Participants must purchase a Resident or Nonresident Youth Deer Hunting Permit to be eligible for this hunt. Participation in the hunt is limited to youths age 7-15 years old at the time of the hunt, who have never Telechecked a deer.

Space is limited for this mentored hunting opportunity. To attend, participants must register no later than Nov. 20 at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175068.

Scheduled plans are subject to change according to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. To ensure public safety, all participants must practice physical distancing of at least six feet from anyone who does not live in the same household, and wear a mask covering their mouth and nose when maintaining six-foot distancing is not possible.

MDC Discover Nature programs, such as this clinic, aim to help Missourians explore nature and master outdoor skills together. To learn more about other Discover Nature programs, visit nature.mdc.mo.gov/. For more information about this youth deer clinic and mentored hunt, contact MDC Conservation Educator Rob Garver at (660) 785-2420.