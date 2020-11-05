Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 986 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,520 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For November 2020

November 5, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) will provide approximately $202 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of November as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We will continue to ensure Texans can provide nutritious food for their families throughout the COVID-19 response," said Governor Abbott. "I thank our partners at the USDA for extending these emergency benefits for the month of November." 

"As we head into November and the holiday season, we want to ensure that Texans can get nutritious food for their families who may be spending more time at home," said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. "These continued benefits will ensure eligible Texans receive the help they need during these uncertain times."

More than 1 million SNAP households will see the additional amount on their Lone Star Card. The emergency November allotments are in addition to the almost $1.5 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans between April and October. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

You just read:

Governor Abbott, HHSC Announce Extension Of Emergency SNAP Benefits For November 2020

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.