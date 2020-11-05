Projectmates Named as One of 50 Most Admired Companies of 2020

Business and technology publication honors Projectmates and features Q&A with company founder and president, Varsha Bhave.

/EIN News/ -- Richardson, Texas, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on criteria for companies offering unique, innovative, and high-value technology solutions, The Silicon Review recognizes Projectmates on its annual list of most admired companies. The publication recognizes companies that have broken technological barriers, while building innovative and dynamic internal cultures.

The Projectmates software provides the ability for owners to manage the complete lifecycle of construction programs, from concept to closeout. Trusted by the construction industry for more than 20 years, Projectmates was built for agility, scalability and affordability and provides immediate visibility into every project schedule, construction workflow and real-time budget spend. The software will also automatically notify stakeholders if a project is at risk.

“Our team works tirelessly to ensure that Projectmates is in a state of constant enhancement and improvement for its users,” said Varsha Bhave, founder and president of Projectmates and its parent company, Systemates, Inc. “By steering the development of the software in response to user feedback, as well as foreseeing upcoming demands in construction technology, we’ve consistently remained an industry leader in owner-focused construction program management software. This award a testament to Projectmates’ associates who go above and beyond to serve our clients at the highest level every day and we look forward to ensuring technology stays at the forefront of the construction industry.”

By implementing Projectmates, companies and organizations are able to manage the complete lifecycle of construction projects—from planning, bidding, and building to maintaining facilities—all in one platform.

In an article accompanying Projectmates’ inclusion in the listing, Bhave discusses how cloud-based technology can help owners plan, execute, monitor, and seamlessly close their projects on time and within budget constraints.

The 50 Most Admired Companies recognition is but the latest in a string of recognitions Projectmates has earned for excellence. For more information about Projectmates, please visit www.projectmates.com.

About Projectmates

Projectmates is a construction program management software that is configurable, intuitive and easy to use. With features such as construction workflow, capital planning and cost tracking, Projectmates solves many of the construction industry’s pressing problems. Richardson, Texas-based Systemates, Inc. is the company behind Projectmates, and its commitment to continuous improvement has made the Projectmates software one of the most valued products in the AECO market today. Projectmates' collaborative platform dramatically improves project execution, cuts costs and delays, increases accountability and reduces risks for construction program owners.

