American Cleancoating Launches World Exclusive XTI-360™, Anti-Germ Coating for the Hospitality Industry
Innovative, continuously acting Nanocoating Technology Kills and Vaporizes Dangerous Virus and Bacteria Germs on Surfaces for at least a year.
XTI-360™ is safe, innovative solution that continuously kills and vaporizes dangerous virus and bacteria germs without constant reapplication. ”BENSALEM, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American CleanCoating Company announced that it is now offering its exclusive, XTI-360™ nanocoating technology to the hospitality industry. With this focus on the hospitality sector, XTI-360™ hopes to play a part in helping companies deliver peace of mind to guests eager to meet, dine, socialize, and stay at their facilities, as well as to their employees. The company kicked off its hospitality sector XTI-360™ launch in late October at Connect Marketplace, one of the nation's largest gatherings of planners, suppliers, and experts across the Meetings and Events industry. The Company also provided the attendees with its StaClean™ brand XTI-360™ coated, self-cleaning, face masks.
— Joel Hartstone
XTI-360™ is a continuously acting, anti-germ, surface coating that provides a protective barrier, killing and vaporizing dangerous virus and bacteria germs upon contact. With> 99.99% efficacy (US SGS lab tested), XTI-360™ is free of any chemical binders and leaves no toxic residue from dead germs. The self-cleaning coating works continuously, 24/7, and one treatment lasts for at least one year. It can be applied to virtually any surface, indoors and out, including metal, plastic, glass, electronics, fabric, ceramic, stone, tile, wood, and textiles. The coating is 100% green, non-toxic, non-flammable, and RoHS compliant, so it can be used on surfaces common in the hospitality industry, such as food preparation and storage stations, and, XTI-360™ can keep guest rooms allergy-free.
In addition to preventing surface transmission of germs and viruses, XTI-360™ can also be used to combat the spread of harmful airborne microbes. When applied to components of a building's HVAC system, such as ducts and filters, the coating continuously kills virus and bacteria germs in recirculating air as they pass through a facility's ventilation systems. This also assists facilities in killing all odors, including smoke and those associated with pet-friendly rooms.
"We wanted to provide a way to support the hospitality industry through the COVID pandemic by bringing an advanced technology solution that delivers peace of mind for business owners, employees, and guests, assuring that facility surfaces are germ-free," said Joel Hartstone, the company's CEO. "XTI-360™ is an innovative solution that continuously kills and vaporizes dangerous virus and bacteria germs without constant reapplication. And because it's safe, businesses can feel confident about this sustainable solution as they reopen to guests."
To learn more about XTI-360™, visit https://xti-360.com. For more information or for media inquiries, please contact Emily Hartstone at emily@xti-360.com.
Emily Hartstone
XTI-360
+1 561-395-7557
emily@xti-360.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
XTI-360 World-Exclusive