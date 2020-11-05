Opioid Attorney Steve Ruby Explains Why The Opioid Epidemic Took Hold - And What Needs To Happen To Make It Stop
Steve Ruby Explains How The Opioid Epidemic Became A Nationwide CrisisCHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opioid abuse and overdose has affected the United States as a whole in recent years. The opioid epidemic has changed the way Americans view pain medication. Opioid attorney Steve Ruby is explaining how the crisis got so out of control, so fast - and what needs to happen in order for the opioid epidemic to end.
Steve Ruby explains that while opioid abuse may feel like a fairly new problem, it's actually been around for decades. Overdoses due to opioid use began to rise in the early 1990s. This change was due directly to an increase in the number of opioid medications (including opioid combination medications) that were prescribed at the time, explains Steve Ruby.
During this time, pharmaceutical companies stated that the risk of opioid addiction was very low. It was also at this time that pharmaceutical companies began to encourage doctors to prescribe opioids for pain that was not related to cancer treatment. By the end of the 1990s, over 85% of all opioids prescribed were for non-cancer pain.
These communities were first to experience a phenomenon known as diversion, according to Steve Ruby, in which opioids are transferred to people other than those to whom they have been prescribed. This does not necessarily mean that opioids were being sold (although that is a part of diversion) - people were also working to get opioids for their loved ones who found themselves addicted, in pain, and unable to get enough medicine to get through the day.
In communities with doctors who were liberally prescribing opioids for many conditions, the opioid epidemic began to take hold quickly, according to Steve Ruby. A second wave of the epidemic hit in 2010, as many people turned to heroin as an alternative to prescription drugs, and a third wave hit in 2013, credited to the rise of fentanyl, according to Steve Ruby.
Given his experience, attorney Steve Ruby believes that several things need to happen in order to bring an end to the opioid epidemic. One of they key components of stopping the abuse of prescription drugs is removing the stigma from asking for help, says Steve Ruby. Many people who find themselves in the throes of addiction after initially taking a painkiller as prescribed are ashamed to ask for the help that they need to get well, and they wind up becoming an overdose or addiction statistic. Steve Ruby also mentions the importance of comprehensive substance abuse programs that work to treat the long-lasting effects of opioid use, providing aftercare and support after treatment has ended in order to prevent relapse.
