Sean Foster is PennDOT Employee of the Month

​Montoursville, PA – Sean Foster is the PennDOT District 3’s Employee of the Month for November 2020.

Sean Foster is a Transportation Construction Inspector Supervisor in the Materials Unit in the Construction Unit with District 3. In this capacity, he inspects and verifies the quality of materials used by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation within District 3.

Over the past few months, the Materials Unit has been short two managers and Sean has gone above and beyond his job duties to ensure work is completed on time and within budget. He has continued to maintain a positive attitude while performing extra work. In addition to the added job duties, Sean assisted the Acting District Materials Manager in investigating concrete sand from a local quarry that was being shipped to other Districts that had issues with gradations.

Through his diligent efforts, he has also made numerous suggestions that have created efficiency with his staff which has saved the District and the Department money. He is well liked by his staff, leads by example, and coaches his employees to professionally grow in their careers.

Sean is a 16-year employee of PennDOT. He lives in Montoursville with his wife, Melissa, son, Graham, and daughter, Amanda. Sean loves to hunt, spend time outdoors and spending time with his children.

Congratulations to Sean Foster the Employee of the Month for November 2020!

