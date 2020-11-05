I-76 West to Close at Night Next Week, Next Weekend for Viaduct Repairs in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound Interstate 76 will be closed periodically at night next week and continuously next weekend, and eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane periodically at night next week and continuously next weekend for construction on two viaduct projects between 30th Street and University Avenue in Center City Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

In addition, westbound I-76 remains reduced to one lane around-the-clock between University Avenue and 30th Street. While the eastbound and westbound on- and off- ramps at South Street remain closed for construction of a new I-76 median barrier, the westbound off-ramp and the eastbound on-ramp at South Street are expected to reopen by Monday, November 16. Motorists normally using the South Street ramps will follow posted detour signs.

Weather permitting, the additional I-76 lane restrictions and locations for next week are:

Sunday, November 8, through Thursday, November 12, periodically from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between 30th Street and University Avenue for median barrier construction;

Monday, November 9, through Friday, November 13, periodically from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, westbound I-76 will be closed between 30th Street and Interstate 676, or the ramp from westbound I-76 to 30th Street will be closed, for construction on retaining wall between the river and the expressway;

From 12:00 Noon Friday, November 13, to 5:00 AM Monday, November 16, westbound I-76 will be closed between the University Avenue and 30th Street interchanges for median construction; and

From 12:00 Noon Friday, November 13, to 5:00 AM Monday, November 16, eastbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges for median construction.

When westbound I-76 is closed at night next week, traffic will be directed to exit at 30th Street and follow Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to westbound I-76 at Market Street. When the westbound ramp to 30th Street is closed, motorists will be detoured to I-676 east, exit at 23rd Street, turn right on 23rd Street, then turn right on JFK Boulevard to 30th Street.

When westbound I-76 is closed next weekend, through motorists coming from New Jersey will be directed to go north on Interstate 95, then west on I-676 to access westbound I-76. Westbound local motorists will exit at University Avenue and follow the posted detours to the ramp to I-76 west.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur during all of the scheduled activities. Westbound I-76 through motorists in New Jersey should take Interstate 676 west back to westbound I-76 or take Interstate 95 north to I-676 west back to westbound I-76.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

PennDOT is repairing, resurfacing and replacing the median barrier on the I-76 viaduct under a $40 million contract. More information is available at www.i76viaduct.com.

Repairs to the Schuylkill Avenue viaduct are part of PennDOT’s $103.6 million project to rehabilitate the Chestnut Street bridge over the Schuylkill River and eight other nearby structures, including those carrying Schuylkill Avenue over I-76 between Walnut Street and Market Street. More information is available at www.chestnutstreetbridges.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

