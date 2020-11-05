Route 2045 Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard Weight Posting Implemented in Allegheny County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing posted weight limits have been implemented on the bridge over Union Railroad on Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard (Route 2045) in Dravosburg Borough, Allegheny County.

The bridge, which carries Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard over the Union Railroad tracks and is located between Fleetwood Manor Road and Bettis Road, is posted at 22 tons except 27 tons for combination vehicles. Weight posting and advance notice signs have been posted. Vehicles exceeding the posted weight will be restricted from crossing the bridge.

The weight restriction will ensure safety until repairs or a replacement can occur.

