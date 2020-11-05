Gov. Wolf Condemns Efforts to Stop the Counting of Votes in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf reaffirmed his commitment to counting every vote in the 2020 general election and condemned all efforts to stop the vote count before every eligible vote is counted. Ahead of planned efforts in Philadelphia to disrupt election officials from counting the vote, he released the following statement:

“Pennsylvania is going to count every vote and no amount of intimidation will stop our dedicated election officials in our municipalities. As a country and a commonwealth, we must reject efforts to intimidate election workers and prevent votes from being counted. The planned attacks on our elections this morning are undemocratic and all elected officials must denounce them. Pennsylvania will be prepared to protect our election workers and our votes.”