Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,509 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Condemns Efforts to Stop the Counting of Votes in Pennsylvania

Governor Tom Wolf reaffirmed his commitment to counting every vote in the 2020 general election and condemned all efforts to stop the vote count before every eligible vote is counted. Ahead of planned efforts in Philadelphia to disrupt election officials from counting the vote, he released the following statement:

“Pennsylvania is going to count every vote and no amount of intimidation will stop our dedicated election officials in our municipalities. As a country and a commonwealth, we must reject efforts to intimidate election workers and prevent votes from being counted. The planned attacks on our elections this morning are undemocratic and all elected officials must denounce them. Pennsylvania will be prepared to protect our election workers and our votes.”

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Condemns Efforts to Stop the Counting of Votes in Pennsylvania

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.