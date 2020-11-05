Supply Chain Precision, trading arm of Demand Solutions (Europe) Limited, partners with Morpheus.Network
Supply Chain Precision, a trading arm of Demand Solutions (Europe) Limited, is delighted to announce a new partnership to extend the Morpheus.Network to Europe.LONDON, ENGLAND, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Supply Chain Precision (SCP) is thrilled to join forces with Morpheus. Network. A leading global provider of the Demand Solutions DS Supply Chain Planning Platform, Demand Solutions (Europe) Limited offers implementations either on-premises or as SaaS (software-as-a-service). The partnership with Morpheus is significant because it will enable SCP to offer a more comprehensive and diverse service, providing customers with a forecast to fulfilment proposition. By extending Morpheus, SCP will take care of everything from establishing product demand to real-time tracking and checking proof of delivery.
The SCP team is excited to bring a trusted trader model to Europe, which is based on Morpheus’ extensive experience of USMCA. The timing is key, with the business end of Brexit approaching and businesses achieving considerable success in digitising the supply chain post-Covid-19 through the Morpheus cloud-based middleware platform.
The benefits of a new partnership
The new business partnership between SCP and Morpheus. Network offers an array of benefits, including a game-changing means of eliminating grey and black market fraud, cutting-edge sensor-based cargo tracking solutions for preventing and tackling human trafficking and smuggling and real-time tracking and inventory updates. Importers and exporters will have access to a trusted mechanism for managing document compliance, including cold chain tracking for agri-food and pharmaceutical products. With new innovations, there is no need to keep large volumes of emails containing product and compliance information, and access to all the necessary documentation will be available at every point in the supply chain. The aim is also to reduce operational expenses and save valuable working capital.
Speaking about the new venture, Alex Young, managing director, said, “Supply Chain Precision are delighted to announce our partnership with Morpheus Network. When we were introduced to each other we immediately recognised the synergy between our business.” “The partnership with Morpheus is a natural expansion for the business into Supply Chain Execution, giving our customers unrivalled visibility through a Digital Supply Chain twin, including all documentation needed for importing and exporting.” “The Brexit issue is looming large and with Morpheus’ capabilities, and proven existing integration with the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for its ‘hard borders,’ we are certain this will make any post-Brexit cross-border trading seamless, depending on what the authorities finally agree to.”
Global head of business development at Morpheus. Network, Karl McDermott added, “Our experience with USMCA, our automated CBP Release Process and security protocol CTPAT is of direct relevance to importers, exporters and UK Border Force. Under our CTPAT framework, shippers work with their transportation providers to track assets from origin to final destination point. Our middleware platform ensures the shipment data, such as product quantities, weights, carriers, assets such as VIN and container IDs, and IoT track and trace consistent across all prevailing technology platforms from ERPs such as SAP to CBP ACE customs clearance platforms. Now exporters and importers can be pro trade and pro security.”
About Supply Chain Precision
Supply Chain Precision offers a raft of solutions for manufacturers and distributors. The goal is to improve the supply chain, providing clients with a comprehensive service, which covers everything from forecast to fulfilment. SCP works with customers across several sectors, including pharmaceuticals, food and beverages and fashion, providing solutions for small, medium and large-scale corporations. SCP solutions are designed to deliver benefits using exception management across the entire supply chain. This allows customers to adapt quickly whenever the landscape in which they operate changes. Bringing the Morpheus. Network to Europe is a symbol of SCP’s commitment to provide effective, adaptable solutions for clients at what is a key moment with Brexit talks ongoing and Covid-19 continuing to dominate the news headlines.
