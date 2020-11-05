Jay At Play Releases Its New Super Cute Little Babies Toy
Iconic toy brand Jay At Play recently released its new Super Cute Little Babies toy.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay At Play is a company known for creating innovative toys that engage children. The new Super Cute Little Babies toy is no different. These adorable little babies are two-in-one dolls, doubling as a tiny baby and a super hero doll. Kids love taking their Super Cute Little Babies on all kinds of adventures, and parents love that they're convenient to transport.
Super Cute Little Babies are available in a variety of styles, so kids are eager to collect them all. Each Super Cute Little Baby comes with a removable feeding bottle as well as a number of accessories, such as a comb, brush, mask, and pacifier. Super Cute dolls also feature reversible clothes, which means you get two outfits for the price of one. Currently, kids can collect Gabi, Sisi, Sofi, and Kala.
Super Cute Little Babies are affordable and fun, making them ideal gifts that don't break the bank. They're designed for children ages 3 and older and promote positive messages, like preserving the planet and more. The medallion on each doll's shirt lights up to activate her super powers.
All Jay At Play toys encourage kids to use their imaginations. They're designed to enlighten and engage children to keep them enjoying physical play as opposed to playing video games or passing time on a smartphone. Jay At Play toys are currently enjoyed by kids in more than 75 countries around the globe.
In addition to the new Super Cute Little Babies toy, Jay At Play Florida manufactures a variety of other collectibles, plush toys, dolls, crafts, and more. All Jay At Play toys are designed to be top-quality, so kids can enjoy them for years to come. Those interested in purchasing Jay At Play toys can log onto the JayAtPlay.com website to discover more.
Some of the company's most popular items are the famed Boxy Girls, FlipaZoo plush toys, Twinkle Playbrites, and more. The company uses direct to consumer online marketing and direct response television to reach kids and their parents around the globe. Because of this, Jay At Play toys can be found in brick-and-mortar retail locations and online.
Super Cute Little Babies are some of the newest releases from Jay At Play Florida, but toy enthusiasts can expect to see more innovations from this company in the days, weeks, months, and years to come.
