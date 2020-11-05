Industry Leader Joins ICMA-RC in Newly Created Sales Role

Andrew Whiting Joins Organization as Sales Momentum Continues

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICMA-RC announced today its selection of Andrew Whiting to lead the company’s institutional sales efforts as Managing Vice President, Institutional & Investment Sales. In this newly created position, Mr. Whiting will be responsible for all institutional client acquisitions, consolidations, and retentions, and will oversee the Institutional Sales; Core Markets; Education, Healthcare & Not-for-Profit; and Investment Only teams.

“Andrew is a dynamic and accomplished leader who is not only well-known throughout the marketplace, but is passionate about the public sector and ICMA-RC’s mission,” said ICMA-RC’s Senior Vice President, Orlando Cruz. “We could not be more thrilled to align his sales leadership and experience with the team’s objectives as we continue to build on the strong record of success that has been accomplished this year.”

Mr. Whiting brings extensive experience in working with public sector and government sector retirement plans and has developed a deep expertise across 457 and 403(b) retirement plans, and DCIO markets. Joining ICMA-RC from JP Morgan Asset Management, Mr. Whiting served as Public Markets Client Advisor and was responsible for their investment-only business. Prior to JP Morgan, he served as Vice President, National Sales for Government Markets with Lincoln Financial where he led in the development of their tax-deferred business.

“I’m excited to be joining the team, and coming from a family of first responders, I have a passion for serving the public sector that is unparalleled,” said Whiting. “I look forward to leading the Institutional Sales team in our continued focus on helping those who serve their communities build retirement security.”

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $63 billion in assets under management and administration (as of September 30, 2020), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over 1.5 million public participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help those who serve their communities work toward achieving their retirement savings goals. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org, download ICMA-RC’s mobile app from the App Store® and Google PlayTM or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

