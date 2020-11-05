Homology Medicines Announces Upcoming Oral Presentation on pheNIX Gene Therapy Clinical Trial for Adults with PKU

/EIN News/ -- Homology Webcast / Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, November 6 at 4:30 p.m. ET

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homology Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: FIXX), a genetic medicines company, announced today the upcoming oral presentation of data from the dose-escalation portion of the Company’s ongoing Phase 1/2 pheNIX gene therapy clinical trial with HMI-102 for adults with phenylketonuria (PKU), the world’s first PKU gene therapy clinical trial. The data will be presented by pheNIX principal investigator Olaf Bodamer, M.D., Ph.D., FACMG, FAAP, Park Gerald Chair in Genetics & Genomics and Associate Chief of Genetics & Genomics at Boston Children’s Hospital, a premier center for metabolic disorders and the first site to enroll a patient in the pheNIX trial. The pheNIX trial results will be featured at the virtual New England Consortium of Metabolic Programs (NECMP) annual meeting, which is focused on new research in metabolic disorders, including PKU, on Friday, November 6. NECMP includes metabolic clinics, healthcare providers, patient organizations and others dedicated to increasing knowledge of metabolic disorders and improving delivery of healthcare to patients.



“We are pleased that additional data from our pheNIX trial, the first-ever gene therapy trial for PKU, will be shared for the first time by a respected leader in the field of metabolic disorders and directly with the PKU community as part of a featured, peer-reviewed scientific session,” stated Gabe Cohn, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Homology Medicines. “The oral presentation by Dr. Bodamer will include data from three dose cohorts in the dose-escalation phase of our pheNIX trial, the results of which are informing the upcoming expansion phase of our study.”

About HMI-102

HMI-102 is an investigational gene therapy in clinical development for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in adults. HMI-102 is designed to encode the PAH gene, which is mutated in people with PKU, delivered via the liver-tropic AAVHSC15 vector. Homology has received Fast Track Designation and orphan drug designation for HMI-102 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and orphan drug designation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

About Phenylketonuria (PKU)

PKU is a rare inborn error of metabolism caused by a mutation in the PAH gene. PKU results in a loss of function of the enzyme phenylalanine hydroxylase, which is responsible for the metabolism of phenylalanine (Phe), an amino acid obtained exclusively from the diet. If left untreated, toxic levels of Phe can accumulate in the blood and result in progressive and severe neurological impairment. Currently, there are no treatment options for PKU that target the underlying genetic cause of the disease. According to the National PKU Alliance, PKU affects nearly 16,500 people in the U.S. with approximately 350 newborns diagnosed each year. The worldwide prevalence of PKU is estimated to be 50,000 people.



About Homology Medicines, Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc. is a genetic medicines company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases with significant unmet medical needs by curing the underlying cause of the disease. Homology’s proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell-derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to precisely and efficiently deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a broad range of genetic disorders. Homology has a management team with a successful track record of discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics with a particular focus on rare diseases, and intellectual property covering its suite of 15 AAVHSCs. Homology believes that its compelling preclinical data, scientific expertise, product development strategy, manufacturing capabilities and intellectual property position it as a leader in the development of genetic medicines. For more information, please visit www.homologymedicines.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding our expectations surrounding the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of our product candidates; plans and timing for the release of clinical data from the Phase 1/2 pheNIX trial; our position as a leader in the development of genetic medicines; and our participation in upcoming presentations and conferences. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, including our preclinical studies and clinical trials, and on general economic conditions; we have and expect to continue to incur significant losses; our need for additional funding, which may not be available; failure to identify additional product candidates and develop or commercialize marketable products; the early stage of our development efforts; potential unforeseen events during clinical trials could cause delays or other adverse consequences; risks relating to the capabilities of our manufacturing facility; risks relating to the regulatory approval process; interim, topline and preliminary data may change as more patient data become available, and are subject to audit and verification procedures that could result in material changes in the final data; our product candidates may cause serious adverse side effects; inability to maintain our collaborations, or the failure of these collaborations; our reliance on third parties; failure to obtain U.S. or international marketing approval; ongoing regulatory obligations; effects of significant competition; unfavorable pricing regulations, third-party reimbursement practices or healthcare reform initiatives; product liability lawsuits; failure to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; risks relating to intellectual property and significant costs as a result of operating as a public company. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020 and our other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.





