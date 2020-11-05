Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
American Airlines to Present at 2020 Baird Global Industrial Conference

/EIN News/ -- FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) President Robert Isom will present via webcast at the 2020 Baird Global Industrial Conference on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 10:50 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the conference will be available at aa.com/investorrelations.

About American Airlines Group
American’s purpose is to care for people on life’s journey. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL and the company’s stock is included in the S&P 500. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines.

Investor Relations
investor.relations@aa.com

