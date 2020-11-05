C-Suite Radio and Gameday Media Announce Partnership

Leading podcast networks join forces to deliver quality content to business leaders and opportunities for advanced production services

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Suite Radio, the fastest-growing, all business podcast network featuring c-suite leaders, business executives, and entrepreneurs, is announcing a partnership with San Antonio-based Gameday Media to create engaging content and opportunities for advanced production services – among them, recording, editing, and podcast distribution. Gameday Media will also migrate their shows to be hosted on the C-Suite Radio Megaphone hosting platform.



Gameday Media is a comprehensive multimedia content consulting and production company, capable of recording, editing, and distributing content such as podcasts and audiobooks, as well as produce audiograms and transcriptions.

Gameday Media will provide educational tutorials and best practices to increase the sound quality of podcasts and the transfer of files.

“I could not be more excited about this partnership. This will create a number of new avenues for every podcaster to increase the quality, value, and monetization opportunities of their shows. The power of the community is on full display and we can’t wait to see the additional growth for everyone within the network as a result of this partnership,” said Jeffrey Hayzlett, Chairman & CEO, C-Suite Network and host of All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett on C-Suite Radio. “At C-Suite Radio our exponential growth continues – when others were pausing, we pushed hard and now we’re reaping those benefits.”

As the premier source for the world’s leading business podcasts, C-Suite Radio continues to thrive because of the power of the collective and the desire to bring quality content to business professionals as they continue to find new ways to stay engaged, informed, and disseminate their message.

“This partnership with C-Suite Radio is exactly what we’re looking for – a partner who truly understands how podcasting works. While still in its infancy, podcasting has unlimited potential to open new possibilities for anyone looking to effectively get their message out to brand new audiences,” said Founder & CEO of Gameday Media, John Largent. “Podcasting has evolved in the last few years and I’m excited to be partnering with industry leaders like C-Suite Radio.”

For more information, visit https://c-suitenetwork.com/radio/ or https://www.gamedaymedia.us/.

If you have a business show you’d like to see on C-Suite Radio, contact us here.

About C-Suite Radio

C-Suite Radio is the premier source of the world’s leading business podcasts for C-Suite leaders and business executives, featuring shows covering a range of topics, including sales, marketing, leadership, social media, finance, and management. C-Suite Radio features premium content from top thought leaders, designed to increase knowledge, deepen understanding, and build skills to enhance readers’ personal and professional lives. Visit C-Suite Radio online and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.