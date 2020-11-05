Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,507 in the last 365 days.

Belgrade man convicted of bighorn sheep poaching

Enforcement

Thu Nov 05 08:07:33 MST 2020

Sentence includes fines, restitution and 10-year hunting privilege suspension

CHINOOK – A Belgrade man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to killing a bighorn sheep illegally this year.

Matthew DeWit, 27, pleaded guilty to hunting during a closed season and unlawful possession, shipping, or transportation of a game animal, and he was later sentenced in Blaine County Justice Court on Oct. 20. His sentence includes $4,000 in fines and restitution and a 10-year suspension of hunting, fishing and trapping privileges in 49 states.

In May, DeWit shot the ram in the Missouri River Breaks during a closed season. He took the head to the Bozeman office of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks to get the mandatory plug for bighorn sheep, claiming he’d found the animal dead. The ram was estimated to be about 8½ years old.

FWP game wardens in southwest and northeast Montana collaborated on the investigation, with help from administrative and wildlife staff and the Blaine County Attorney’s Office. 

“Poaching is stealing from the public wildlife resources treasured by the people of Montana,” said FWP Game Warden Haden Hussey. “We’re pleased to see a successful conviction in this case.”

FWP relies on tips from the public while investigating wildlife crimes. Informants can remain anonymous and may be eligible for monetary rewards. To report a wildlife crime, please call Montana’s 24-hour poaching hotline: 1-800-TIP-MONT (847-6668).

You just read:

Belgrade man convicted of bighorn sheep poaching

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.