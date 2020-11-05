US-127/M-20 ramp closure for resurfacing in Isabella County starts Nov. 5

Contact:

Agency:

Jocelyn Hall, MDOT Office of Communications, 989-245-7117Transportation

COUNTY: Isabella

HIGHWAYS: M-20 US-127

CLOSEST CITY: Mt. Pleasant

START DATE: 5 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close northbound US-127 Exit 143 to M-20 for resurfacing. This work is part of a $15.6 million investment to resurface 6 miles of US-127 and US-127 Business Route (BR).

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Northbound US-127 traffic to M-20 will be detoured via US-127 BR to M-20.

SAFETY BENEFITS: This work will improve the driving surface and extend the life of the roadway.