Waterfowl Hunting Days Set for Youth, Veterans, and Active Military

November 5, 2020

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announces two special waterfowl hunting days on Nov. 7, 2020 and Feb. 6, 2021 for Maryland’s youth hunters, and for the first time, for active military personnel and veterans as well.

“This year’s traditional youth waterfowl day has been expanded to include additional opportunities for our veterans and military personnel,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “Youth waterfowl day has always given our youth hunters the opportunity to learn hunting skills and conservation ethics from more experienced sportsmen and women. These two days now are shared with a group of hunters whom we can thank for the freedoms we enjoy.”

These two days are available to hunters 16 years of age or younger, military veterans (as defined in section 101 of title 38, United States Code) of any age, and members of the Armed Forces on active duty, including members of the National Guard and Reserves on active duty (other than for training), Youth hunters must be accompanied by an unarmed adult at least 21 years old or by eligible military personnel also participating in the hunt.

Eligible hunters may bag ducks, geese, and coots on both public and private land on these two days. The bag limits for the hunting days are the same as the regular seasons except:

All eligible hunters and adult mentors must possess Maryland hunting licenses or be exempt from hunting license requirements. Any adult participating in this hunt will need to purchase both a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp and a Federal Duck Stamp. Youth hunters, including those possessing an apprentice license, must purchase a Maryland Migratory Game Bird Stamp, but do not need to purchase a Federal Duck Stamp if under 16 years of age.

Information on public hunting lands and Wildlife Management Areas, can be found in the 2020-21 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping.

Licenses, stamps, and permits may be purchased online, by phone at 855-855-3906, at a Natural Resources Service Center, or at any of the more than 250 Sport License Agents statewide.

Hunters with questions may contact the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Wildlife and Heritage Service at 410-260-8540.