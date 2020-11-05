O-RAN Market to Grow at a Significant CAGR During 2020-2028; O-RAN to Help Transform the Radio Access Networks Industry and Hone Implementation of Advanced RAN Orchestration and Management

Key Companies Covered in the O-RAN Market Research Report Are Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Rakuten Mobile, Inc., IS-Wireless, Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., Parallel Wireless, HCL Technologies Limited and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advancements in research and technology in the telecom industry and increasing deployment of 5G networks worldwide largely influenced the need for open radio access networks (O-RAN); notable investments from service providers are likely to be observed.

Research Nester added a new study on Global O-RAN Market comprising market trends, growth drivers and restraints, detailed information on various segments and sub segments of the market along with the current market scenario in various regions of the world. With an unbiased analysis on various market dynamics, our report aims to emphasize on different growth avenues that are expected to drive the growth of the market during the period of 2020-2028.

The O-RAN or open radio access network architecture, which is based on interoperability and standardization of RAN elements, is aimed towards achieving openness in access networks. The concept of O-RAN architecture thrives to make radio accessibility more innovative and flexible. Driven by the increasing commercial expansion of 5G networks and the need for advanced 5G network architecture, the global O-RAN market is estimated to grow by a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e. 2020-2028.

The global O-RAN market is segmented by type into AI-empowered embedded intelligence, open interoperable interfaces, white-box & virtualized hardware platforms, and open-source reference implementations. Owing to the need amongst telecom operators to reduce the cost of 5G deployment, the O-RAN aims to specify and release a complete reference design of a high performance, spectral, and energy-efficient white-box base station. The gradual volumetric increase in production of the telecom hardware required for O-RAN would lower the per unit cost of the equipment, and would therefore allow small and medium enterprises to invest further into the manufacturing of these equipment. Such factors are anticipated to help the white-box & virtualized hardware platforms segment to achieve the highest growth over the forecast period.

With the increasing applications of virtual meetings, cloud-based services, IoT and IIoT, along with the streaming of 3D & ultra-HD (8K) resolution video content, advanced in-home entertainment systems, and the applications involving virtual & augmented reality, there is a sudden increase in the demand for high-speed data by consumers and businesses to help drive such applications. At present, there are more than 5 Billion internet users (growing with an annual growth of around 6%) across the world, with India and China amongst the highest consumers. Moreover, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the sudden upsurge in demand for digital communication has drastically raised the need amongst the telecom operators to expand their service offerings. The increase in the number of internet users, backed by the adoption of the new normal situation of “work from home”, and the lockdown that had been imposed across nations worldwide, has further raised the load on the existing telecom infrastructure, thereby driving the need for the deployment of advanced telecom network infrastructure. The growing demand for 5th generation mobile network or 5G technology for various applications is anticipated to create numerous challenges in the existing network architecture, therefore driving demand for an advanced open radio access network technology for easy interoperable effectiveness. O-RAN enables both RAN vendors, Operators, and 3rd parties to deploy innovative services as RAN applications that can promote emerging artificial intelligence and machine learning-based technologies. Such factors are anticipated to drive the global O-RAN market in the coming years.

Additionally, the market is anticipated to grow on account of the growing deployment of 5G base stations , backed by increasing research and development investments by several key players operating in the telecom industry for developing an efficient O-RAN solution. For instance, on June 2020, Nokia Corporation successfully ran its trail of RIC over the 5G commercial mmWave of AT&T in New York. Similarly, several players are working together to provide their best expertise to support the O-RAN architecture. In September 2020, Rakuten Mobile, Inc. penned a MoU with Telefonica, S.A. to develop OpenRan architecture. These two players will work together in developing 5G core, OpenRAN and operations support systems in the 5G network topology.

The O-RAN ALLIANCE has developed seven working groups to deliver solutions across all levels. As most of the concept is still under the developmental phase, it requires a constant developmental approach for the overall success in the deployment of the O-RAN concept. The seven working groups focus on the O-RAN network architecture and the different workgroups deal upon use cases and overall architecture, the non-real-time RAN intelligent controller (RIC) and A1 interface, the O-RAN near-real-time RIC and E2 interface, the open fronthaul interfaces, the open F1/W1/E1/X2/Xn interface, cloudification and orchestration, and the white-box hardware. Recently, on November 2, 2020, the O-RAN ALLIANCE also announced that these working groups have released twenty new O-RAN specifications since June 2020, which are approved and are available to the general public upon agreement to the O-RAN ALLIANCE Adopter License.

However, the concern for the high investment costs associated with the deployment of O-RAN network architecture as the concept is still in its developmental stage and requires greater stability upon deployment, along with the numerous challenges faced by telecom operators pertaining to the deployment, and the concerns related to the security of O-RAN concept are some of the factors that might act as barriers to the growth of the global O-RAN market.

Geographically, the global O-RAN market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, the market in Asia Pacific is estimated to be a leading revenue generating segment during the forecast period. The growth in this region can be attributed to the increasing number of internet users in the region, which is also driving the need amongst the telecom operators to switch to 5G network. According to the statistics by the Internet World Stats , during the 3rd Quarter of 2020, Asia registered 51.8% of the total internet users around the world. This was followed by Europe at 14.8%, Africa at 12.8%, Latin America at 9.5%, North America at 6.8%, Middle East at 3.7% and Oceania at 0.6%. Moreover, presence of several network equipment providers in Asia Pacific, along with the presence of nations such as China, Philippines, Malaysia and others, where the trade of ICT goods has been registered to be the highest, is also anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the region. The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCAD), in one of its statistics stated that the total export of ICT goods worldwide recorded to 11.5% in the year 2018. Out of all the nations, Hong Kong SAR, China recorded the highest share of 55.5%, which was followed by Philippines with 38.3% and Malaysia with 33.1% in the same year.

The global O-RAN market is also segmented on the basis of component as follows:

O-RAN Market, Segmentation by Component

Orchestration & Automation O-RAN Service Management & Orchestration Framework

Intelligent Control O-RAN Near-RT-RIC O-RAN Non-RT-RIC

Radio Access Protocol Stack O-RAN Macro Radios/Software Defined Radios

Open Front Haul O-RAN Distributed Units (O-DU) O-RAN Distributed Units High Layers (O-DU High) O-RAN Radio Unit (O-RU)

Virtualization & White-box

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y Growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).



The detailed report offers distinct analytical insights that are adopted by prominent market players to perform better and gain a leading position in this competitive landscape along with growth drivers comprising investments in ICT industry that have extensively strengthened the economic growth in developed, and emerging countries worldwide. Some of the global players leading in the O-RAN market are Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Sterlite Technologies Ltd., Rakuten Mobile, Inc., IS-Wireless, Inc., VIAVI Solutions Inc., Parallel Wireless, and HCL Technologies Limited.

