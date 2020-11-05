Luxury Car Rental Market Size to Grow Astonishingly by 2027; Fueled by Rising Concerns of Traffic Congestion to Drive Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in the luxury car rental market are Aviz Budget, Goldcar, Enterprise Holdings, Hertz, Localiza, Sixt, Fox Rent a Car, Movida, Unidas, eHi car Services, and other key players

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global luxury car rental market is set to gain impetus from the increasing standard of living of people, as well as the rising demography. Fortune Business Insights™ presented this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Luxury Car Rental Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Rental Type (Business, Leisure), By Booking Mode Type (Online, Offline) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027.” The report further states that the rising urge to meet high standards and the rising demand for greater comfort would affect the growth of the market for luxury car rental positively.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has affected a wide range of companies across the globe. Unless a vaccine is invented, we don’t know till how long this grave situation will persist. Healthcare institutes and clinics across the globe are falling short of beds for coronavirus positive patients. Our elaborate research reports will help you in better understanding the present scenario. Our team of highly skilled analysts has created a few vital strategies to help you regain business confidence and combat this pandemic.





Get Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/luxury-car-rental-market-103652





List of Top players Profiled in Luxury Car Rental Market are:

Aviz Budget

Goldcar

Enterprise Holdings

Hertz

Localiza

Sixt

Fox Rent a Car

Movida

Unidas

eHi car Services

Other key market players





Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Travel & Tourism Business Worldwide to Boost Growth

The rising concerns regarding traffic congestion backed by the increasing number of vehicles on roads is set to boost the luxury car rental market growth worldwide. Besides, the flourishing travel & tourism business in various countries, as well as increasing air pollution would accelerate growth. People nowadays are inclining rapidly towards luxury car rentals instead of purchasing their own cars owing to the rising traffic problems and its effects on health.

As these cars are chauffeur driven, one doesn’t have to take the effort to drive them to reach their destination. They also have several benefits, such as cost-effectiveness, greater traveling convenience, reduction in traffic volume, and low air pollution level. At the same time, hiring or renting a car helps in lowering multiple hidden costs that the owner often has to provide while owning a car. However, in emerging nations, the lack of awareness regarding luxury car rental services may hinder demand.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/luxury-car-rental-market-103652





Key Points Covered in This Research:

Business Opportunities

Commerce Challenges

Demand Insights

CAGR Values

Historic Analysis

Detailed Segmentation

Top Companies Data

Market Size

Supply Trend

Target Audience





Regional Analysis

North America to Remain at Forefront Stoked by Rising Technological Advancements

North America is expected to generate a significant luxury car rental market and retain its leading position in the coming years backed by the rising technological advancements in the region. Also, the presence of various renowned luxury car rental service providers in the region would spur growth.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to remain in the second position in the coming years owing to the increasing craze of luxury cars in the region. In addition to that, the rising adoption of state-of-the-art technologies and higher production of passenger cars would augment growth in this region.





Key Questions Answered:

Why Choose Fortune Business Insights?

What are the key demands and trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the market growth?





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/luxury-car-rental-market-103652





Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Acquisition Strategy to Gain a Competitive Edge

The global market houses a large number of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) that are striving persistently to strengthen their positions by acquiring other local firms. Some of the others are helping ordinary people to list their cars up for rent and generate income.





Below are the two latest industry developments:

October 2020 : RYDE, an innovative online and mobile luxury car rental platform acquired BookAclassic, a reputed online booking portal based in London. It will help the former to transform the car-sharing marketplace.

: RYDE, an innovative online and mobile luxury car rental platform acquired BookAclassic, a reputed online booking portal based in London. It will help the former to transform the car-sharing marketplace. October 2020: MPH Club, a luxury car rental company headquartered in Florida has started enabling ordinary people to list their cars for rent. It is strengthening its position in this type of service as Miami is a popular vacation destination welcoming new customers on a daily basis.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Car DVR Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Single Channel, Dual Channel), By Application (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

Autonomous Cars Market Size , Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Fully Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles) and Regional Forecasts, 2020-2027

Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Size , Share and Global Trend, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Buses & Coaches), By End-User (Private, Commercial), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Automotive Solenoid Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Valve Type (2- Way, 3- Way, 4- Way, 5- Way, Others), By Application Type (Body Control & Interiors, Fuel & Emission Control, Engine Control & Cooling System, Safety & Security, HVAC, Others) and Regional Forecast 2020-2027





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™