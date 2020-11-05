Space Launch Services Market to Reach USD 26.16 Billion by 2027; Increasing Space Research Activities will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Top companies covered in the space launch services market are Antrix Corporation Limited (India), ArianeGroup SAS (France), Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.), China Great Wall Industry Corporation (China), United Launch Alliance (ULA) (The U.S.), Space International Services (The U.S.), Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (Space X) (The U.S.), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, LTD. (Japan), Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation (The U.S.), Eurockot Launch Service Provider (Germany), Blue Origin Enterprises, L.P. (The U.S.), Spaceflight Industries (The U.S.), and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global space launch services market size is projected to reach USD 26.16 billion by the end of 2027. The massive investments in space research programs are consequential to increasing breakthrough concepts in the past few years. The presence of several large scale companies will contribute to market growth. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Space Launch Services Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Payload (Satellite, Stratollite, Cargo, Human Spacecraft, and Testing Probes), By Orbit Type (GEO, Beyond GEO, LEO, and MEO), By Launch Platform (Land, Air, and Sea), By Vehicle Type (Medium-to-Heavy Lift Launch Vehicle and Small Lift Launch Vehicle), By End User (Commercial and Military & Government), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market was worth USD 12.67 billion and will exhibit a CAGR of 13.35% during the forecast period, 2020-2027.

Space launch services are a series of activities associated with space satellites that include seamless integration of all components and services to ensure a smooth launch phase. The massive investments in these programs are consequential to the rising space research activities across the world. The increasing use of technologically advanced concepts in these programs has been hugely beneficial not just for the large scale companies, but also for startups looking to fit-in in an otherwise competitive space. The rising government budget allocations for space programs will create a massive growth platform for the companies operating in the market. The integration of concepts such as artificial intelligence and 3D modeling for satellite designs will aid the growth of the market in the coming years.





Covid-19 Pandemic to Delay Proposed Satellite Programs;

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a massive impact on several economies across the globe. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, several countries are looking to implement strict measures with a view to controlling the spread of the disease. The strict measures implemented to curb the spread of the diseases have limited the operations of companies operating in the space launch services programs across the world. Due to delays in proposed satellite programs, the pandemic has had an adverse impact on manufacturers operating in this market. Having said that, the efforts taken to recover economic losses not just by the companies, but also by government organizations across the world will bode well for the growth of the market.





Increasing Number of Company Collaborations will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Accounting to the increasing space research activities across the world, there has been an increase in the demand for space launch services in the past few years. The increasing demand for these services has resulted in a strong market competition. It is observed that large scale companies are looking to collaborate with other businesses with the aim of acquiring a wider consumer base. In August 2020, Ariane Group SAS announced that it has signed a contract with Northop Grumman and Maxar Technologies for the launch of a new space satellite. The companies will work on launching Flight VA253 through the Ariane 5 launcher. Increasing number of such company collaborations will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.





Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Space Research Activities will Contribute to Market Growth

The report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The increasing space research programs and rising number of space satellites that have been launched by companies based in this region will have a direct impact on the growth of the regional market. The presence of several large scale companies in this sector will have a huge impact on the growth of the regional market. The market in North America will also derive growth from the presence of numerous large scale space organizations, especially in the United States. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 4.88 billion and this value is projected to rise at a considerable

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Market are:

Antrix Corporation Limited (India)

ArianeGroup SAS (France)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (The U.S.)

China Great Wall Industry Corporation (China)

United Launch Alliance (ULA) (The U.S.)

Space International Services (The U.S.)

Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (Space X) (The U.S.)

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, LTD. (Japan)

Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation (The U.S.)

Eurockot Launch Service Provider (Germany)

Blue Origin Enterprises, L.P. (The U.S.)

Spaceflight Industries (The U.S.)





Industry Developments:

July 2020, China Great Wall Industry Corporation announced the launch of APSTAR-6D Communications Satellite by using LM-3B launch vehicle. APSTAR-6D is the 12th communications satellite to be in-orbit delivered by China Great Wall Industry Corporation (CGWIC).





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Global Space Launch Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Payload Satellite Stratollite Cargo Human Spacecraft Testing Probes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Orbit Type LEO GEO Beyond GEO MEO Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Launch Platform Land Air Sea Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Medium-to-heavy Lift Launch Vehicle Small Lift Launch Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End Use Commercial Military and Government Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World



TOC Continued…!





